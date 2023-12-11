Waiwai Presents "Tashkhent: Appropriating Modernism" at Sharjah Triennial 2023

Save this picture! Tashkent: Appropriating Modernism, installation view showing a reproduction of the columns and canopy of the Zarafshan restaurant at 1:2 scale, original and contemporary forms. Photo: Ivan Erofeev.. Image Courtesy of Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation and Wael Al Awar have jointly unveiled “Tashkent: Appropriating Modernism” at the Sharjah Architecture Triennial. The showcase spotlights three essential instances of modern architecture in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Crafted by Wael Al Awar, founder and principal architect of waiwai, the initiative presents the three case studies and their significant evolution.

Offering an intricate analysis of these buildings, the display begins to curate a narrative about the interplay between modernism and Uzbekistan’s architectural heritage. In the display, scaled replicas of architectural fragments—precisely at a 1:2 scale—invite visitors to an immersive experience. Each of the three buildings is represented by two pieces, depicting two different stages of their existence: the initial construction and the later modifications. Placed thoughtfully throughout the exhibition, these pieces highlight the progressive changes over time and invite reflection on the overall growth of Tashkent's modernist architectural heritage.

Collaboration with Tashkent-based artist and architect Anahit Kayumova is incorporated into the exhibition. Kayumova gives new life to the building's decoration by adding surface textures to the gallery's replicas. She blends the original and altered façade together by combining ornamental pieces from historical and modern photos to create new designs. This initiative draws attention to the complex modern character of the buildings, resulting from the original design and later additions to the landmarks.

Part of a larger research initiative exploring evolving modernism in Tashkent, the series has hosted exhibitions in Milan, Tashkent, and now Sharjah. As part of Tosin Oshinowo’s edition of the Sharjah Triennial, the display falls under the overarching theme: "The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability." The display aims to unpack different layers of history surrounding these modernist projects, fostering a deeper understanding of the city’s heritage.

Inaugurated on November 11, 2023, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial serves as a metaphor to draw attention to innovations in architecture, with a specific focus on the Global South. Featuring contributions from 29 architects, the triennial embarks on a journey hoping to create both space and platform for discussions around the Global South. Onsite in Sharjah, the ArchDaily team had the chance to sit down with curator Tosin Oshinowo and discuss her views at length, exploring the larger principles and intentions behind the overall event. Informed by her experience growing up in Lagos, Oshinowo has focused the Triennale on celebrating places that thrive under conditions of scarcity and the alternative models that the Global South can provide. Finally, the Sharjah Triennial featured the “3-Minute Corridor” pavilion by WallMakers, exploring waste on a global scale and different methodologies of material reuse.

