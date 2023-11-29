Jim Denevan's Monumental Land Art Debutes in Abu Dhabi

Save this picture! © Lace Gerber | Self Similar Installation by Jim Denevan

“Self Similar,” a sprawling and immersive land artwork created by Jim Denevan has just debuted in Abu Dhabi, UAE as part of a more extensive city-wide exhibition. Curated by Reem Fadda, Director of Abu Dhabi Culture Programming and Cultural Foundation, along with Alia Zaal Lootah, this city-wide exhibition showcases 35 distinct site-specific artworks by both local and international artists. Scheduled to run until January 30, 2024, the exhibit is a diverse collection aiming to engage audiences.

Occupying a large chunk of Fahid island, the installation encompasses nearly a square kilometer. The temporary creation consists of 10 concentric rings featuring 448 pyramids and mounds, forming an intricate mandala pattern. Originating from a circle drawn in the sand with a stick, the artwork aims to balance grandeur and transience, showcasing the duality of its monumental and impermanent nature.

Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the installation's framework and climb two observation mounds for a 360-degree panoramic view of the composition and the surrounding natural environment, providing them with a unique interactive experience. Located in the middle, viewers can enjoy the geometric symmetry while thinking on the fleeting nature and connection to the natural world. Its changing shape embraces the inherent vulnerability of its material and design, signifying a continuous state of change.

The installation is part of Abu Dhabi's city-wide exhibition, following the overarching theme “Grounding Light.” Set by the curators, the theme invites patrons to embark on both a physical and psychological journey, unveiling our relationship and interaction with the world around us. Through an exploration of scale, boundaries, and light, all the works explore concepts of similarity and diversity simultaneously.

Denevan’s installation completely transforms at nighttime, unfolding as over a thousand solar lanterns are turned on. Adding to the ambient illumination of the city and creating complex shadows, the sand volumes aim to express a unifying warmth.

Many significant events and projects have taken place in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai Design Week, which took place between November 7 and 12, 2023, brought together over 500 designers, architects, and creative practitioners to explore the relationship between traditional practices and emerging technologies. In Sharjah, an International Architecture Triennial 2023 opened on November 11th, 2023. Curated by Tosin Oshinowo, the program focuses on the broader theme of “The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability.” In fact, ArchDaily had the chance to sit down with the curator and discuss her main view and the development of the essential program themes.