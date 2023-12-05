From Erudite to Popular: Exploring the Works of Aires Mateus

Save this picture! Houses on the Sand © Nelson Garrido

Despite operating from distinct offices in Portugal, brothers Manoel and Francisco have forged their professional paths in tandem, collectively known as Aires Mateus, a shared surname. As a cohesive duo, these Portuguese architects have left their mark on projects across multiple countries, establishing themselves as a benchmark in contemporary architecture. They are praised for their innovative and elegant designs, gaining global acclaim for their ability to integrate simplicity, tradition, and functionality.

Architecture graduates from the Technical University of Lisbon in the late 1980s, the brothers initially gained experience in the office of Gonçalo Byrne, a significant influence for both. In 1988, they chose to pursue independent paths. Starting with smaller-scale projects primarily in Portugal's rural and coastal areas — often commissioned by family members or small companies — they gradually expanded their scope. This evolution led them to engage in competitions and larger projects, eventually venturing into the public sector.

Aires Mateus' work stands out for its remarkable capacity to craft spaces that challenge conventional norms and prompt a fresh perspective on architecture. The brothers' distinctive approach is showcased across a diverse range of projects, spanning various scales and typologies — from private residences to public spaces and institutional buildings. They skillfully combine modern and traditional elements in their creations, resulting in structures that possess a timeless yet contemporary quality.

Our architecture is rooted in both the erudite and popular traditions of Portuguese architecture. It also draws from other knowledge we've acquired in our lives. We carry responsibility and those who experience our architecture share in it. So, we aim to understand how our architecture can evoke reactions, not just based on the proposed reality but on an intuitive reality, making the experience more meaningful." - Manuel Aires Mateus

Their commitment to precision is evident in every project, from choosing materials to carefully organizing both interior and exterior spaces. They skillfully integrate their designs into the surrounding landscape, turning each area into a distinctive architectural encounter that engages with its environment. The Portuguese architects prioritize the strength and identity of forms, crafting environments that are simultaneously minimalist and inviting. Each space is meticulously planned to fulfill practical user needs while providing a distinctive visual and sensory encounter. This approach guarantees that the spaces are both visually appealing and highly practical.

The impact of Aires Mateus' work extends globally, reaching beyond Portugal through projects and exhibitions conducted in various countries. Notable examples include the Olivier Debré Contemporary Art Center in France and the Architecture Faculty in Tournai, Belgium. Their renowned reputation has resulted in invitations to lecture and teach at prestigious international institutions, including the Graduate School of Design at Harvard in the United States and the Mendrisio Academy of Architecture in Switzerland, among others in Portugal. In recognition of his contributions, Manuel Aires Mateus was appointed Commander of the Order of Infante D. Henrique in 2006, and in 2017, he received the Pessoa Prize. Both Manuel and Francisco were finalists for the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture/Mies van der Rohe Award in 2013, an accolade promoted by the European Commission.

Below, we have gathered some projects by the brothers:

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

Houses on the Sand / Aires Mateus

Houses for Eldery People in Alcácer do Sal / Aires Mateus

Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus

Olivier Debré Contemporary Art Center / Aires Mateus

Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

Santa Marta Lighthouse Museum / Aires Mateus

Mar do Oriente / Aires Mateus

Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus