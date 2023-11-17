Incremental Iconation: A Path for Developing Monumental Buildings in the Global South

Buildings that are designed to layer stories and memories, evoke a sense of aspiration, define cultural narratives, and build a national identity will always be important in all societies. When buildings have this power to shape communities, make an impact on a city’s image, and change the course of socio-economic growth, then they can be identified as iconic. Though the term “iconic” is subjective, it is one that pushes the boundaries of architecture in any context. It calls for spatial originality, proposes innovative material technology, and necessitates a radical socio-economic investment to be realized.

However, since the economies of developing countries in the global south cannot meet the requirements of these architectural structures, is there a more suitable socio-economic model for monumental structures in this context? Can the incremental principles of small adaptable changes and growth be applied to the finite iconic aspiration of this architecture?

There are often cases of monumental architectural projects that are not suitable for the economic climate of developing countries in the global south. In 2005, the Nigerian government conceived the Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre, an iconic cultural complex in its capital city that was intended to be the tallest building in Nigeria. It was designed by Italian architect Manfredi Nicoletti. The tower, which was planned to be 170m tall, along with an additional mixed-use building, had an initial budget of about $500 million and a construction timeline of 7 years. However, it is currently only 40% complete. The ambitious architectural scheme was not suitable for a growing economy with high inflation rates, which ultimately led to the project being abandoned and the site becoming derelict in 2017.

A similar situation is also unfolding in Ghana, where the government conceived a national cathedral—a multidenominational, monumental religious space—designed by Adjaye Associates. The iconic worship space, with a seating capacity of 5000, is designed to translate royal and religious veneration symbols and make them accessible to the people. The projected cost of the project was $400 million. However, its construction, which began in 2020, has been delayed due to rising costs and the post-COVID economic downturn, resulting in a large crater on the site. The project's funding has sparked controversy among the Ghanaian populace, adding to the growing number of stories from developing nations that compel us to reconsider the design model for monumental buildings.

It is advisable for architectural schemes to slow down the expectations of modern construction to fit the economic realities of these contexts. To structure a design for uncertainty while also projecting its finite iconic aspirations. To translate incremental design, a strategy mostly used in the development of social housing into the structure of construction for iconic buildings. Incremental Design, also known as evolutionary design, involves continuously refining an architectural scheme throughout the development process, instead of making major design decisions upfront.

In this case, the concept revolves around taking a monument, structuring its building parts into small realistic goals, and slowing down its construction across years while also maintaining the sensibility of functionality for each part built. Each part of the structure constructed maintains an integrity of spatial and architectural originality that can engage the community with its present nature, allow them to appreciate its aspirations, and interrogate economic schemes to practically achieve it.

This incremental approach to monumental buildings goes beyond economic considerations. It is also a reflection of time, change, and character in architecture. Through it, buildings have a life of their own, shaped not only by the original designers but also by subsequent generations. The efficiency of modern industrial construction eliminates this aspect, as it prioritizes speed and efficiency over the slow and continuous development seen in traditional building practices.

One example of an incremental monument is St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Its history demonstrates how the building has evolved over time, gaining layers of history and character. The church has undergone several transformations, shifting from a longitudinal plan to a centralized one, and eventually arriving at its current hybrid form. Each iteration added new elements and meanings that contribute to the current iconic identity of the building.

For instance, Bramante's iteration suggested that the building be an evangelical church, emphasizing intimacy and the experience of hearing the Word. Raphael and Sangallo added the nave in the next iteration, symbolizing the essence of the procession. Michelangelo and Maderno successively, further revised the plan, creating a hybrid design that incorporated all elements. Through these historical layers, the church has taken on a life of its own, inviting architects, artists, artisans, and communities from every generation to engage with it and leave their mark.

Designing monumental buildings for incremental development also allows the structure to generate money gradually and finance its construction. When each incremental part of the structure is iconic and spatially unique, it attracts people to utilize the spaces and tourists to visit, resulting in income generation. Learning from the La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, where most of its 140-year construction has been aided by income from its estimated 4 million annual tourist visitors, an incremental plan of progressive iconation keeps the structure financially viable during its development period.

Finally, the concept of what is iconic remains highly subjective and dependent on the context and society it represents. By gradually developing a monument, society is given the opportunity to continually question what it should commemorate: the history and narratives it wishes to convey, the spaces that facilitate this, the architectural forms that embody it, and the local craftsmanship that can authentically interpret it.