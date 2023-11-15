Tadao Ando Reveals Designs for New Performing Arts Center in Sharjah, UAE

Tadao Ando has revealed the designs for a new performing arts center in Sharjah’s Aljada. “II Teatro” is a 2000-seat auditorium with a gallery and an event space and will serve as a focal point within the Aljada master plan. Dedicated to art, culture, and design, the Naseej district will house the theater with a multi-layered cultural plaza. In collaboration with local developer Arada, The scheme is expected to be completed in 2027, acting as a true reflection of Tadao Ando’s architectural simplicity.

Il Teatro is prepared to present various events, such as festivals, concerts, films, operas, theater, dance, ballet, and musicals. The two-story raised plaza with an outdoor amphitheater and a dramatic arch provides a multi-layered experience, uniting the interior and outdoors. Through events and activities, the plaza hopes to uplift the creative community in the area.

Il Teatro at Aljada will leave a lasting, intergenerational impact through its emphasis on culture and art. I have designed the central structure of the building to be round like the Earth as I wanted to create a new world inside it that will attract not only local people but visitors from around the globe. -–Tadao Ando

Two "green spines," or urban parks, with thick tree cover and rich vegetation, will provide residents of the creative zone with access to Il Teatro. On both sides of the parks will be cafes, workshops, and artist studios. In fact, a full calendar of activities, performances, exhibitions, and activations is available to neighborhood residents conveniently close to their front door.

Regarding the neighborhood, the first houses on Naseej District are expected to be finished this year; construction is already well underway. The building and plaza at Il Teatro in Aljada are expected to be finished by 2027, with construction expected to begin next year. Aljada, spanning 24 million square feet, is the largest project ever undertaken in Sharjah and a destination that will completely transform the Emirate. Aljada is a green urban master plan that includes many residential districts, a business park, and large retail, hotel, entertainment, sports, educational, and healthcare components.

Sharjah is a cultural hub in the United Arab Emirates that blends tradition with modernity and is known for promoting the arts and culture. On November 11th, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023 opened to the public with a comprehensive program focused on the overarching theme “The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability.” While on-site in Sharjah, the ArchDaily team had the chance to interview the curator, Tosin Oshinowo, to discuss her curatorial view and the more significant principles of the festival. Finally, ArchDaily has compiled a Sharjah City Guide featuring 18 contemporary and historical attractions to discover in the UAE’s cultural hub.