Diamond Schmitt's Ottowa Public Library and Archives Facility Tops Out

The Ottowa Public Library and Archives Joint Facility is taking shape as a prominent landmark in the heart of the Canadian capital. Designed by Diamond Schmitt, in collaboration with KWC Architects, the institution is envisioned as an inspiring hub for gathering, learning, and discovery. The project is progressing steadily toward its slated opening in the summer of 2026.

Known as Ādisōke, which comes from the Anishinābemowin term for storytelling, the five-story building will house Canada's national library and archive as well as Ottawa's main public library branch. With its roots in Indigenous storytelling, Ādisōke perfectly captures the spirit of Library and Archives Canada as the guardian of Indigenous and Canadian tales, while the Ottawa Public Library uses the power of stories to foster community development and transformation.

This collaborative facility's design aims to be an example of inclusive civic participation, as locals and communities have been actively involved in a public co-design process since 2013. The outcome is an iconic location that captures the history and natural beauty of the city, emulating the Ottawa River's curves in shape and combining wood and stone materials that are reminiscent of the nearby incline and greenery.

A skylit Town Hall gathering area, a multipurpose auditorium, a children's Discovery Center, spaces designated explicitly for Indigenous communities, a Genealogy Centre, a Creative Center, a Design Studio, a Digital Production Centre, maker spaces, collaboration labs, reading rooms, meeting rooms, and cafés are a few of Ādisōke's features. The facility's offerings are further enhanced by the deliberate integration of Indigenous and Canadian cultural and historical narratives, which are displayed through public programs, events, resources, and exhibitions.

The building is committed to sustainability and aims to achieve Net-Zero Carbon and LEED Gold certification. In fact, it integrates climate-resilient solutions and offers accessibility for cyclists and walkers via light-rail and multi-use pathways. Aiming to welcome more than a million tourists a year, Ādisōke is well-positioned to address the changing needs of the public in a fast-paced technological environment, making a significant contribution to Ottawa's transformation into an intelligent city and promoting social and economic prosperity at both the local and national levels. The building aims to become a tribute to the collaborative spirit that developed its distinctive and inclusive design as construction moves forward.

