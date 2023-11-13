A Production Facility in Germany and An Observatory in Athens: 8 Unbuilt Multi-Functional Projects Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of BXB Studio | The Swiss House

Urban environments are constantly evolving, with cities becoming the hubs of cultural diversity and economic life. In fact, the globe is speeding towards a future in which 70% of people will live in cities by 2050. Architects are at the core of this revolutionary movement, rethinking the nature of a city due to this urban surge. In response to this immense focus on newer and more diverse cities, architects and designers are leaning towards multifunctional and mixed-use projects. Attracting diverse crowds of people, mixed-use architecture explores the maximum potential of what a structure can serve.

Highlighting architecture firms such as Atelier 333, MOR Architects, BXB studio Bogusław Barnaś, Beek Architects, Frey Architekten, and Kalbod Design Studio, among others, the forthcoming exploration unveils a collection of unbuilt architectural projects submitted to ArchDaily that champion multi-function in their design. From the innovative Plata.forma in Laqlouq to the maritime haven of The Ark and the Swiss House's harmonious alpine blend, these projects redefine urban living.

Read on to discover 8 multi-functional and mixed-use projects submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

Plata.forma

Laqlouq – Plata.forma is an innovative and multifunctional complex located in the small mountainous village of Laqlouq in the Byblos District of Keserwan. The project was created to improve the village's lifestyle while preserving the natural landscape and blending in seamlessly with the surrounding environment. The complex comprises two main features: a 200-meter-long and 7-meter-wide concrete strip that houses public areas and independent and semi-public functions located beneath the public spaces, which are shaped by the concrete strip and its various levels.

National Observatory of Athens

The multi–purpose building of the Observatory is part of the general Design of an educational Astronomy Park. The central concept was based on the idea of the constant expansion and dilation of the universe. In the park, we create distinctive thematic areas, which are dedicated to astronomical observation with scientific means, including the emblematic installation of a telescope building, as well as other thematic areas that will facilitate the familiarization of the visitors with the science of astronomy and the observation of the sky dome.

The thematic areas are interconnected with spiral axes that symbolize the perpetual expansion of the universe.

The Swiss House

The Swiss House is a multifunctional building with commercial, residential, tourist, and office spaces. Located in the heart of Unterschachen in Switzerland refers to the finest construction traditions. It harmonizes with the climate, landscape, and scenic beauty of the alpine mountainside. The project structure creates a functional social space within the landscape and urban context, forming a covered bus stop, mountain trail, and external terraces and public squares.

The Ark

Beek Architects

At the Ark, the sea is always close, all year round. You can find everything needed for a maritime experience - restaurants, sauna, swimming, and ice-baths as well as renting a boat and exploring the water. There is a mix of community areas for meeting like-minded people and multi-purpose spaces for various events and exhibitions. Spaces that can be used for telling the story of the area and the future development - or for contributing to the understanding of the coming climate challenges and the need for climate adaptation of both new and old buildings.

Terra Project

Located north of Stuttgart, next to the town of Korntal-Münchingen, the Terra Projects planned, according to toSüddeutscheZeitung, as a production center for the Porsche company, which will consist not only of industrial buildings and offices but also residential buildings and community spaces for its workers, proposing an ecological city with less need for transportation. After being released to the public on February 4, architect Wolfgang Frey explained The programmatic proposal for the ecological park. The design stands for the settlement of the different stores, services, and residential buildings for the workers of the complex on top of a large production hall base, which will be located in the basement of the project.

Sandstorm Absorbent Skyscraper

Finding a solution via architecture to deal with massive sandstorms occurring in grand desert cities like Dubai defined the Sandstorm Absorbent Skyscraper project. These 25 towers, located precisely by Dubai’s main route, are made of glass structure that rises from the ground and covers the facilities that form the central part of the skyscraper. Inspired by its function, the towers have two functionally accurate cavities to absorb soil particles in artificial magnetic fields accompanied by windpipes, designed to provide the shortest possible length to maintain the comfort of the residents as well as the optimal pressure and suction. The final form is in a state of balance with the highest level of safety followed by a sustainable cycle.

Trypil Shopping Centre in Ukrainka near Kyiv

Trypil is the shopping center project in Ukraina City, 30 kilometers from Kyiv, on the site of abandoned Soviet sports facilities near the lively Dnipro embankment. The implementation aims not only to create the first significant commercial facility in the city since Independence but also to provide the residents with urban attractions: a cafe, an amphitheater, a skate ramp, and landscaping with installations on the Tryplian culture discovered nearby by archaeologist Vikentii Hvoika.

Astro Amenities

Min Jin Kook

Astro Amenities is a solution for a sustainable future. For residents of multi-family apartments in New York City, all residents need is to step outside of their apartment door. Instead of driving to a spa, lounge, bar, and social game room, the designer seeks to eliminate the carbon footprint generated by travel by bolstering amenity rooms that are fun and aesthetically appealing. Astro Amenities brings bright celestial amenity experiences together under one roof.

