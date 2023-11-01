WORKac Breaks Ground on "The People's Theatro" in Inwood, New York

WORKac has just initiated the construction of a new cultural center in Inwood, New York. Led by immigrants and women of color, “The People’s Theater: Centro Cultural Inmigrante” is dedicated to supporting immigrant New Yorkers through various artistic programs. Spanning multiple languages and generations, their unique form of theater serves as a dynamic platform for immigrants and members of the Latin, Black, and Queer communities.

Covering an area of 1760 sqm, this innovative cultural hub will be the first of its kind in north Harlem, encompassing facilities for rehearsals and performances alike. It will include a midsize theater, a smaller performance area, rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, and gallery space. The People's Theater will showcase a wide array of visual and performing arts, aiming to strengthen the voices of New York City's diverse immigrant communities and promote the work of local artists and arts organizations. Furthermore, the center is intended to be a warm, inviting space that encourages relationships and sharing individual and shared experiences, honoring the daily lives of the thriving communities in Inwood, Washington Heights, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Theater is scheduled to open in 2026 and provide productions that delve into many facets of the experience of immigrants in New York City. In addition, it will also hold film screenings, live music performances, dancing classes, and other community and civic gatherings. The center will include family-friendly events, educational seminars, and student matinee field trips.

Furthermore, the People's Theater Project and the New York Public Library (NYPL) will work together to provide literary and research programs that allow community members to explore the immigrant experience via the arts and scholarship. Designed to be a lively and inviting area, the Upper Lobby is appropriately called the "rampatorium." This ADA-accessible space will function as a spot for spontaneous performances and sitting, with spoken word, drag story hours, music, and a range of artistic mediums. Finally, a café will foster a warm atmosphere where visitors are encouraged to socialize and have refreshments before or following an event.

The Main Theater, designed in collaboration with Charcoalblue, features retractable seats and a permanent balcony that can hold up to 208 people. This flexible theater space guarantees that performers can present engaging and captivating experiences to their diverse community of audiences.

The Studio Theater is a more intimate venue, seating up to 45 people. Also flexible, it can become a rehearsal room or a private performance venue in a matter of minutes. In addition, The People's Theater features five rehearsal spaces, each specially designed to accommodate the various requirements of artists and PTP's Young Artists. These studios include storage, full-length mirrors, curtains, and dance floors. They also have audiovisual tools to support the artistic process and guarantee that performers are ready for their stage appearances.

