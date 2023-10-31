Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects Reveals Detroit Music Hall Expansion

Save this picture! Courtesy of Plomp, Rendering Courtesy of Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners

The Detroit Music Hall has just announced an expansion project designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. As a cherished cultural institution in the heart of Detroit’s vibrant performing arts community, the project aims to become a central and accessible hub for music programming, production, and education. Ushering a new era of cultural enrichment, the project is focused on revitalizing downtown Detroit and the surrounding area.

The multipurpose music center is imagined as a seven-story, 108,000 sqft addition. This expansion will be built on the ground next to Detroit’s famous 1928 Music Hall, a landmarked building in the city center. The new facility will include a cutting-edge concert hall, a recital hall, recording and practice studios, leasable office space for industry professionals, and a public welcome center that provides access to a wide range of arts and cultural programming throughout the city. Serving as a crucial cultural component in the constantly growing demand for music programming, it is set to open in the autumn of 2026.

The scheme is intended to convey the vitality and inventiveness that have made Detroit famous throughout the world, as well as the city's rich musical legacy. The building’s exterior façade will feature a perforated metal rain-screen/sunscreen with shimmering metallic, representing live performances' energy, movement, and liveliness. The materials and textures on the exterior are meant to interact with natural light during the day. At night, low-light LEDs that may be customized in color will illuminate the area.

Related Article MAD Architects Reimagines a Former Cement Factory Warehouse in Shanghai with a Floating Ark

The centerpiece of the design is a 24,000-sqft, state-of-the-art performance hall that adds 1,900 seats to the Music Hall. Additionally, a 200-seat multifunctional recital hall will also be a feature of the new expansion. The design features a chamfered floating canopy that spans walkways and an alleyway, illuminating the levels below. Enclosed aerial pathways will serve as symbolic links between the new building and the historic Music Hall, forming a shared history in the process. The alleyway connecting the two buildings will be integrated into the urban fabric of the city, providing areas for public gatherings, art exhibits, and outdoor seating.

The new building's top floor boasts a rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline and the Madison cultural corridor that leads to Grand Circus Park. Additionally, the lively vibe from neighboring venues like Ford Field and Comerica Park spill over to this site.

In line with its commitment to education, the Music Hall Center will house a world-class music academy, further solidifying Detroit's position as a prominent training ground for talented musicians, composers, and artists. This initiative builds upon Music Hall's long-standing service to Detroit students, with approximately 5,000 students currently enrolled.

Vibrant Music Halls and Performing Arts Centers enhance the soul of a city, bringing up its cultural activation. This year, many similar centers were announced or opened to the public in various cities, changing how these future cities will be experienced. Designed by stadium specialist architecture office Populous, the Sphere at the Venetian Resort opened to the public this October with a series of concerts in Las Vegas. Additionally, The China Philharmonic Concert Hall in Beijing, China, designed by MAD Architects led by Ma Yansong, is nearing completion. Finally, the Perelman Performing Arts Center opened to the public on September 19, 2023. The luminous cube-shaped building was designed by the architecture firm REX, led by Joshua Ramus, to become one of New York City’s cultural keystones