Daily Rituals: Home Spaces for Praying and Spiritual Connection

Save this picture! A House in Quang Nam / lequang-architects. © Hoang Le

A home is a sacred realm, a place that embraces and honors a variety of emotions and sensations. As Gaston Bachelard asserts, it serves as our refuge in the world, our initial universe, a true cosmos in every sense of the term. Its intricate symbolism transcends mere functional aspects like room count or bathroom size. Entire universes find their place within its walls.

The idea of a house as a sacred space is deeply rooted in various cultural, spiritual, and personal beliefs. In certain instances, this sacred aspect becomes even more explicit, with some houses having dedicated spaces for worship and adoration. This is particularly common in countries with a Buddhist or Muslim religious majority, like Vietnam and Indonesia. These prayer rooms are traditionally integrated into the house's architecture, providing a peaceful retreat within the bustling modern family life.

When we think of rooms for praying, we often imagine expansive spaces characterized by the interplay of light and shadow, typically open and connected to the outdoors or natural elements. In homes, however, these spaces tend to be more discreetly integrated within the flow of daily residential activities. In the context of domestic design, prayer rooms may take the form of either a separate room entirely or more versatile environments like a mezzanine. Regardless of the level of privacy, these spaces are typically well-ventilated, often featuring connections to the exterior through doors or windows, and are sparsely furnished.

Traditional Vietnamese houses, such as those in Quang Nam, face the rich and complex architectural challenge of accommodating multiple generations under one roof. In these instances, a house designed for four generations goes beyond the typical residential layout. It not only includes a traditional prayer room but also a versatile space capable of hosting various celebrations, ranging from birth ceremonies to death anniversaries and even funerals.

At Gather House, the experience is unique, starting with a pilgrimage up multiple flights of stairs leading to the place of worship. This room, situated on the third floor, serves as a family prayer retreat. It features a window with a view of the church and a tree-lined terrace, creating an inviting and relaxing atmosphere. Notably, the use of natural lighting, a common design feature in places of worship, enhances the sense of connection with the divine.

When examining various homes with prayer spaces, it is evident that most of them incorporate this function within open and spacious areas like mezzanines. Tole House, Minimalist House, and Cao Xanh House exemplify this approach, despite their distinct aesthetics and materials. Similarly, in Nhà Bè House, the prayer room is situated in the interstitial space of the roof slope, offering views of both the central void within the house and the street outside.

In contrast to the previously mentioned examples, it is worth commenting on A House in Trees, which takes advantage of its elongated shape and the stacking of rooms to reserve a generous room specifically dedicated to the family's worship moment, with a wide opening to the outside.

When it comes to sacred spaces within our homes, it's important to remember that the concept is deeply personal. Each of us has our set of rituals and activities that hold significance in our daily lives. As a result, these spaces are not always tied to a specific religion. They can be places where we seek answers, practice self-care, or connect with something greater. It happens in various ways, whether in a dedicated music corner, a cozy reading nook within a library, on a starlit terrace, or in a garden where we commune with nature.

Beyond the activities performed or their symbolic and ritual significance in a home, understanding the intricate dynamics of life within a house involves recognizing the various ways people make it their own. In this context, architecture plays a role in creating secure environments that allow residents to express themselves and assert their individuality in society, regardless of the rules that shape their unique world.