Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Cao Xanh House / HGAA

Cao Xanh House / HGAA

Save
Cao Xanh House / HGAA

Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardCao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, FacadeCao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, WindowsCao Xanh House / HGAA - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hạ Long, Vietnam
  • Architects: HGAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Duc Nguyen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  TAICERA, Toto, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Van Thu
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Duc Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in a coastal urban area in Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province. As a new urban area, these constructions surrounding here are all built new houses. However, we found that most of the houses here are trying to build as much as possible and have little contact with nature. For this reason, we want to build a house in an urban area that can be can be exposed to nature, trees, and natural light.

Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Duc Nguyen
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Image 28 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Duc Nguyen

The built area has a trapezoid shape with a site area of 226m2, a frontage of 8m, and a depth of 25m. We have taken advantage of this length to have an idea about a house with many layers of spaces from outside to inside. The site is divided into five parts with many sizes for different functions. Two parts in the middle are living spaces, the rest of the space is for the trees and the surface of the water. Therefore, the house has throughout space from outside to inside with layers and trees intertwined. Each living spaces have two open-sided are trees and surface water.

Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Duc Nguyen

Between the two blocks is the space for stairs, traffic corridors, and water surfaces. This leads to creating a house where all spaces are exposed to nature and water. When moving into the house, from outside to inside, from bottom to top, we will encounter open spaces, helping people to be in contact with nature, trees, and natural light in a good way. The house has only 2.5 floors but still has all the necessary spaces, including four bedrooms, one worship room, and laundry on the top floor. On the first floor, where the common space includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, toilet, etc. The spaces are arranged between the gardens and the large lake to create a quiet space.

Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Duc Nguyen
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Image 27 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Duc Nguyen

The house is designed for a young family with two children, where they spend time taking care of their family and trees. Furniture in the house is also selected and arranged reasonably, simply but fully equipped for living. The spaces in the house are arranged to face nature and towards each other to create a space that connects people with people and people with nature. In every position in the house, people can see each other, it also can see trees and water surfaces, etc. Moreover, we can feel the air, the sound, and the sunlight.

Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Duc Nguyen
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Image 31 of 31
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Duc Nguyen

The main materials in the house are red brick and bare concrete to create a rustic feeling, close to nature and people here. Besides, using raw materials also brings sustainable beauty and reduces the expense of maintenance and operations over a long time. Materials in architecture are also an important element in creating architectural space, creating feelings for people, and honoring the beauty of nature and architectural space. Through this project, we want to use simple methods of architectural space, and use materials that are popular with the local people to create an emotional space for people and nature.

Save this picture!
Cao Xanh House / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Duc Nguyen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HGAA
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Cao Xanh House / HGAA" 22 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992505/cao-xanh-house-hgaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags