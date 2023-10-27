MVRDV and NACO Design Extension to Václav Havel Airport in Prague

MVRDV has been selected as the winner of a competition to design three new buildings at Václav Havel Airport Prague. In collaboration with NACO (Netherlands Airport Consultants), the project will be the largest airport in Prague and the Czech Republic. The expansion of Terminal 1 will house a central security facility, business and VIP lounges, and a vertiport. Referred to as “Czech Lanterns,” the exteriors are illuminated with programmable satellite images of the Czech Republic.

The scheme defines a new airport boulevard, serving as a welcoming sight for visitors arriving at the transportation hub through various means of transportation. Whether passengers are arriving by air, car, taxi, or bus, these are the three buildings they will first encounter. Additionally, the design includes another building on the opposite side of the airport loop road, featuring a hotel, conference center, and parking facilities. The entirety of the design is made to be versatile, easily accommodating future expansions or reconfigurations.

The expansion of Terminal 1 consists of two phases, the first of which will concentrate on adding more passenger handling spaces, such as security screening. Large spans and four supporting cores are features of the flexible structural approach used in the design. Glued laminated timber joists, steel, and concrete are employed in construction to lessen the carbon footprint.

Transparency was considered in designing the two airport terminal expansion buildings facing the airfield and the airport loop, enabling unobstructed views through the structures. Local vegetation creates a natural atmosphere in the courtyards between the buildings on either side of the security area. The first phase's design strongly emphasizes a flawless security process. To lower passenger stress, visibility to the airport and the surrounding environment is maintained by placing the VIP, business, and vertiport access lounges on the first floor.

Most airport experiences these days have become detached from any sense of place or any sense of control for the traveler. In Prague, this will soon be different. As you pass through security, you will feel surrounded by the greenness of the Czech landscape – in the ceiling, which shows its green landscapes, and in the courtyards nearby, which host plants that are recognizable from the Czech biotope. The experience will give a sense of calm and control… a moment to feel grounded just before you take off. Coming back to the Czech Republic it gives a sense of return, with the three Czech Lanterns guiding you home from afar. -- MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas.

The second phase mirrors the security expansion building, which can be expanded and adapted in the future. The buildings have programmable lighting and photovoltaics for sustainability and information sharing, and they are decorated with a green satellite image of the Czech Republic. The third building, situated on the other side of the airport boulevard, has a hotel and conference space built on top of a parking structure. The layout makes the most of the site's shape, with a large lobby and a satellite image of the entire nation. This building also boasts its flexibility, a key design feature that accommodates the scheme’s changing needs over time.

