Paul Clemence Releases Images of CERN's Science Gateway Building Designed by Renzo Piano in Geneva, Switzerland

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has started a new initiative known as the Science Gateway. The building was designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, architects in collaboration with Brodbeck Roulet Architectes Associés (Geneva). Reflecting the institution's broader mission, it encompasses the values of sharing knowledge, technology, and scientific inspiration with society. The Science Gateway is envisioned as an innovative facility dedicated to scientific education and outreach, aiming to catalyze curiosity and passion for science among younger generations. In his latest photo series, Paul Clemence photographed the CERN Science Gateway Building in Geneva, Switzerland.

+ 31

Situated across from the iconic Globe of Science and Innovation on CERN’s Meyrin site in Geneva, Switzerland, the Science Gateway spans 7,000 sqm. The design takes the visitor on a multifaceted experience, offering a comprehensive journey into the natural world's mysteries. Moreover, the project’s primary aim is to engage all audiences of any age and background.

The Science Gateway is a center for education created to foster a profound appreciation for the beauty of science, fulfilling the organization’s primary goal. In fact, the facility will have exhibition areas that cover the breadth of scientific knowledge, from the enormous scale of the structure and history of the universe to the infinitesimally microscopic world of basic particles. These displays will reveal the mysteries of nature while also showcasing the accelerators, experiments, and computing infrastructure of CERN. These interactive journeys aim to encourage the public to understand how scientists use the institution’s resources to delve into the cosmos' mysteries and how CERN's technological advancements benefit society.

Related Article Oscar Niemeyer's Itamaraty Palace Captured by Paul Clemence

In keeping with its educational mission, the Science Gateway will also have special labs where kids and students from elementary school through high school can perform real-world scientific experiments. Critical thinking, evidence-based assessment, and using the scientific method are all goals of this immersive, experiential learning approach. Complementing these educational spaces is a substantial amphitheater intended to host science events and presentations, catering to experts and non-experts, making the knowledge more accessible.

The scheme’s architectural design draws its inspiration from CERN’s groundbreaking facilities, including the renowned Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The architecture features elements such as suspended tubes, symbolizing the cutting-edge technology of the institution. Revolving around four major elements, the design concept unfolds.

The primary spine of the complex is an elevated structure called "The Bridge" that gives access to a few exhibition and instructional areas. Connecting several parts of the institution, it spans the Route de Meyrin, suspended six meters above the ground. Within the Science Gateway are “Photovoltaic Collectors.” These three remarkable photovoltaic panels, each spanning 40x40 meters, float above three different pavilions. The center pavilion containing the classrooms is the central vertical circulation point connecting the bridge to the ground. A 900-seat conference room, several independent spaces, or smaller venues for science-related activities can all be accommodated in the north pavilion. The south pavilion is designed for hands-on displays.

Moreover, two raised tubes intending to house both long-term and ephemeral exhibits from CERN are named “Tunnels.” These immersive environments immerse visitors in a setting reminiscent of the 100-meter-deep accelerator tunnels where research reveals matter's most cutting-edge properties. Finally, the new Science Gateway facility is connected to existing structures through the power of nature, “The Forest." The incorporation of 400 trees creates an engaging pedestrian experience and represents the inextricable link between scientific inquiry and the natural world.

The Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) is an international architectural practice with offices in Paris and Genoa. In September, The Center for Arts and Innovation selected the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano to design its new creative campus. The campus is situated in the heart of downtown Boca Raton in Florida and aims to become a global hub for creative excellence. Last May, RPBW’s new building for Istanbul Modern, Türkiye’s first museum of modern and contemporary art, was opened to the public. Finally, RPBW, working in partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative, has just unveiled the designs for three new hospitals in Greece. These three healthcare nodes are designed to enhance hospital infrastructure and accessibility and quality of healthcare in underserved regions.