Ahmedabad's Iconic Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Designed by Charles Correa, Set to be Demolished

Save this picture! © Randhir Singh | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Municipal Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. 1959–1966. Architect- Charles Correa (1930–2015)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has just announced its plan to demolish India's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Stadium. The structure was initially designed by Charles Correa and engineer Mahenda Raj in the 1960s. A testament to “the progressive ideals and experimental spirit that characterized India’s post-independence period,” this iconic modernist structure has hosted ample cultural events for the city.

The structure was originally built to host international and domestic cricket matches. In the 1950s, the Cricket Club of Ahmedabad was granted 67,000 sqm of land to construct a Cricket Stadium. It was the country’s first “turf ground,” hosting the first cricket match in India. For the cricket community in the country, the SVP represents a venue that has nurtured and honed young cricketers from all over the state, and it has been graced by several of India's legendary players in both test and one-day cricket matches.

Back in July 2020, the Getty Foundation, a provider of arts and heritage projects, announced funding for the stadium, and shortly after, the World Monuments Fund initiated a project to preserve it. The stadium’s unique cantilevered structure is known for its zig-zag exterior wall, which serves as additional reinforcement. The site was then included in the 2020 World Monuments Watch, a compilation of cultural heritage sites at risk that possess both historical value and contemporary social relevance.

Related Article Milan’s San Siro Stadium Spared from Demolition Owning to its Historical Significance

Exceptionally significant to the city’s urban fabric, the 63-year-old stadium is etched into the history of Ahmedabad, becoming a beacon of modernism in post-independence Ahmedabad. In fact, a petition has been launched in an attempt to preserve and conserve this cultural landmark. In a time when urban progress frequently emphasizes modernization while neglecting heritage, safeguarding the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium would serve as evidence of the city's dedication to upholding its cultural and architectural legacy. While heritage often refers to historic and ancient structures, modernist architecture from the 20th century has gained cultural significance. "Saving the SVP would convey a compelling message that contemporary advancements and traditional values can exist in harmony," adds the official statement.

There are many buildings today that are facing the threat of demolition worldwide, and many that have been rescued. Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium has just been saved from demolition last month after the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy determined that it holds deep-rooted significance. The Mäusebunker building in Berlin was also recently placed under monument protection, saving it from the threat of demolition that has been slated since 2010. Finally, the Marks and Spencer flagship store on Oxford Street in London has been under a redevelopment scheme by the company but was recently denied after a campaign called out the carbon footprint of the demolition project. According to The Guardian, the company has been urged to review its options and repurpose the structure instead.