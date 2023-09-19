Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira's Work

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The history of architecture is marked by a rich array of styles and expressions, each of which reflects the specific environment it was created in. Numerous unique narratives have emerged, giving rise to various architectural traditions. The notion of a single, universal tradition is quickly debunked when one explores the pages of any architectural history book.

While contemporary architectural movements may share common principles, it's important to note that this doesn't necessarily result in a uniform appearance. However, when we consider the diversity of historical architectural styles and traditions, it becomes evident that specific regions have distinct architectural identities. Portugal has a well-defined architecture, and Carlos Castanheira is one of its notable representatives.

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 2 of 16Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 3 of 16Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 4 of 16Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 5 of 16Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - More Images+ 11

The office, which shares its name with Carlos Castanheira, is located in Porto, where Castanheira himself graduated. During his time at the university, he had the opportunity to establish a connection with Alvaro Siza, even as a student. This connection evolved from collaborating on projects and exchanging ideas with Siza as a professor to becoming colleagues and developing close professional and personal friendships. Carlos Castanheira adopted a certain architectural approach from Siza, characterized by a harmonious blend of architectural rigor and dynamic form.

This approach is evident through the particular emphasis placed on the intricacies of their projects. The office's website prominently highlights the significance of detailing in their practice. Details are regarded as the principal aspect that sets each project apart and adds a distinct touch, and they are crafted through the architect's careful thought and expertise. This meticulous attention to detail yields buildings that possess a dynamic quality, contributing to an architecture that engages with the occupants and the surrounding environment.

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 9 of 16
Adega Casa da Torre © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Through his collaboration with Siza, Carlos Castanheira played a pivotal role in promoting Portuguese architecture worldwide, making it accessible to a broader international audience. This influence extended beyond Portugal as Portuguese architects began incorporating external architectural elements into their practices. Castanheira lived and studied in Amsterdam, and this experience had a profound impact on him. It inspired him to reintegrate wood as a structural component in his projects. At the time, wood had fallen out of favor in new construction projects despite being a significant part of Portugal's architectural heritage. Castanheira's reintroduction of wood into his designs aimed to revive this historical material within contemporary architecture.

Despite his extensive experience and enduring career in the field, Carlos Castanheira remains in a state of perpetual exploration. When describing his projects, the architect consistently finds himself captivated by fresh perspectives, landscapes, hidden corners, and the contextual nuances of places that might seem well-known. This recurring process of rediscovery not only underscores the importance of paying meticulous attention to details – as it's often through these details that our understanding is revitalized – but also highlights his unwavering curiosity and dedication to his craft, ultimately reflecting his deep commitment to the world of architecture.

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 6 of 16
Fontinha House © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Carlos Castanheira's hard work has yielded significant results. His architectural practice has ventured into various countries, garnered awards since 2005, and granted him a prominent position on competition judging panels. Furthermore, it has offered him opportunities to give lectures and instruct undergraduate architecture courses. Castanheira is a key figure in promoting contemporary Portuguese architecture internationally. He also embodies a universal approach to architecture that transcends geographical boundaries.

Fontinha House

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 2 of 16
Fontinha House © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Taboadella Winery

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 3 of 16
Taboadella Winery © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Treetop Walk

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 4 of 16
Treetop Walk © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Teatrinho da Régua

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 5 of 16
Teatrinho da Régua © Cortesia de Carlos Castanheira

Urban Renewal of Chiado Neighborhood / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 7 of 16
Urban Renewal of Chiado Neighborhood / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Adega Casa da Torre

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 8 of 16
Adega Casa da Torre © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Escritórios Revigrés

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 10 of 16
Escritórios Revigrés © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Refurbishment of Cabido Facilities / Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 11 of 16
Refurbishment of Cabido Facilities / Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amore Pacific Research and Design Center / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira + Kim Jang Kyu

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 13 of 16
Amore Pacific Research and Design Center / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira + Kim Jang Kyu © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Quinta da Faísca Tourist Accomodation

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 14 of 16
Quinta da Faísca Tourist Accomodation © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Equestrian Centre / Carlos Castanheira + Clara Bastai

Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira’s Work - Image 16 of 16
Equestrian Centre © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cite: Tourinho, Helena. "Tradition and Details: Getting to Know Carlos Castanheira's Work" [O detalhe da tradição: conhecendo a obra de Carlos Castanheira] 19 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo)

