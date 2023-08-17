Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamHouse da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, BeamHouse da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - More Images+ 44

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Project Coordination: Diana Vasconcelos
  • Collaborators: Erika Musci, Fernanda Sá, Inês Brito
  • 3 D And Renderings: Germano Vieira, Sara Noronha
  • Civil Engineering: Paulo Fidalgo - HDP - Construction and Engineering Projects, Lda
  • Hydraulic Consultant: Pedro Nunes - Diâmetro & Cálculo – Construction and Engineering Projects, Lda
  • Climate Consultant: Pedro Coelho Lima - Coelho Lima - Engineering, Lda.
  • Joinery: Valentim – Henriques & Rodrigues, Lda.
  • Construction : Victor Gonçalves Guilhade, Engineering and construction, Lda.
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. I know the city of Porto well. I thought I did. I went to Fontinha, right in the center of Porto, and entered a Quintinha with a bucolic air as if it were in the middle of the countryside, but protected by high walls. There was already a house there, the parents' house. With a tower that allowed you to leave the Quinta and see all the urbanity of Porto, even to Foz, through the Atlantic.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Garden, Courtyard
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

In the agricultural part, nothing was missing. The animals, the vegetables, the fruits, and even a very small production - registered - of green wine. The only one in Porto. I got to know a little more about Porto. Something unique. So unique that someone even thought about classifying the cabbages, the peach tree, and the turnips. Mediocre digressions.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

At the end of the backyard, they wanted a small wooden house. During the visit, I was warned that under a meter of topsoil would be granite. Hard and characteristic of the city.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Respecting the setbacks, the house rises from the ground in order not to disturb - too much - the subsoil. On a concrete base, a wooden structure formed by two Us was placed, which together form the shape of an H for the house. The front U - to the south - contains the social areas - kitchen, dining room, and living room. The back U - to the north - contains the three bedrooms.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Image 45 of 49
Ground floor plan
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

In the center, there is the entrance hall and - on the mezzanine - a small office. In a small basement, the wine cellar - essential - and technical spaces complete the program. Each space is characterized by its wooden ceiling, creating a play of volumes of roofs that, although similar, are different in shape and size.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Image 48 of 49
Sections
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

In front, two covered areas allow you to be outside, even though you are inside. Inside, the wooden structure is also the finish and lining. On the outside, everything is covered in copper, leaving some wooden structure, frames, and the glass that separates and connects the interior and exterior visible.

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The cabbages, the peach tree, and the turnips are still there, but there is also a garden because everything transforms, out of a need to live. To live better and in harmony. We enter Casa da Fontinha, we are already leaving Porto.
Only possible with the help of some and the indifference of many.

July 9, 2023 Carlos Castanheira

House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Carlos Castanheira
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal

Wood Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House da Fontinha / Carlos Castanheira" 17 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

