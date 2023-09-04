Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida

Yucatán is a state located in the southeastern part of Mexico on what is known as the Yucatán Peninsula, bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Quintana Roo, and Campeche. Within this state, there are 4 magical towns: Izamal, Maní, Sisal, and Valladolid. The architecture of this region is a blend of indigenous, Hispanic, Mexican, French, Italian, and American influences.

In the state of Yucatán, there are two of over thirty places in Mexico that have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These sites encompass the Mayan archaeological complex of Chichén Itzá, home to the renowned Pyramid of Kukulcan, recognized as one of the new seven wonders of the modern world, and the historic Mayan city of Uxmal, with its most remarkable structure being the Pyramid of the Magician. Additionally, the 'anillo de cenotes' stands out, and it is on the Indicative List for potential declaration as a World Heritage Site in Mexico.

The capital of Yucatán is Mérida. It is one of the regions that has undergone a significant architectural boom in recent years due to emerging talent that has gained recognition through awards and biennials throughout the country. In a previous article, we were able to explore the contemporary architecture of this region. This time, we present a compilation of projects located in Yucatán, belonging to different areas including La Ceiba, Chicxulub, Chablekal, Espita, Progreso, Telchac Puerto, X-Cuyum, and Seye.

Geology Museum / Estudio MMX

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 10 of 12
Geology Museum / Estudio MMX. Image © Dane Alonso

Galopina Wild House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 2 of 12
Galopina Wild House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Fabián Martínez

Chicxulub Market Plaza / Estudio MMX

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 3 of 12
Chicxulub Market Plaza / Estudio MMX. Image © Dane Alonso

Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 9 of 12
Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER. Image © Alex Loustaunau

Tunich House / Ápiron

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 8 of 12
Tunich House / Ápiron. Image © Manolo Rodríguez Solís

Casona Los Cedros Hotel / Laura Lecué - Collectif como

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 5 of 12
Casona Los Cedros Hotel / Laura Lecué - Collectif como. Image © Manolo Rodríguez Solís

Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 4 of 12
Housing Complex Corazón de Tierra / P11 Arquitectos. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 7 of 12
Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Onnis Luque

Chapel of the Earth / Cabrera Arqs

Architecture in Mexico: Projects to Explore the Yucatán Territory Beyond Mérida - Image 6 of 12
Chapel of the Earth / Cabrera Arqs. Image © Enrique Cabrera

At ArchDaily, we explore a new territory with the series Architecture in Mexico in an effort to decentralize architecture from major cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article, or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

