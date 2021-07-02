Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER

+ 21

Houses • X-Cuyum, Mexico Architects: BRUMA TALLER

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Alex Loustaunau

Arquitecta A Cargo: Thalía Salinas

City: X-Cuyum

Country: Mexico

Return to the origin. Back to stone and color. Back to artisanal. CASA XCUYUN is located in the town of the same name, to the northeast of Mérida City, Mexico. For the house’s design, it was essential to consider only 90 m2 of construction, those as a result of architectural program analysis and a fixed budget.

Functionality. The house is designed principally thinking to be habited by a young couple or by elderly adults, that’s why it’s located on one level, in order to get mobility easier. It is decided to consider a simple architectural program: common living-dining room-kitchen area, master bedroom with its own bathroom, study, and full bathroom for visitors. Only is used one-third of the land, leaving the rest as a public area for terraces, swimming pools, garages, and green areas. Access to the pool is in a staggered manner to facilitate entrance and exit. The hallway or service corridor is essential for the house functioning due to is a place for pets and bicycles passage; both frequents activities at this time.

Materiality. The limestone that abounds in the region along with stucco is a construction system used since prehistoric times. The stone was used in Mayan pyramids, early Christian temples, monasteries, henequen estates from the colonial era, in houses or mansions in the center of the city; stone in Yucatán is constant in foundations, delimiting walls without mortar and facades, why not go back to that origin? The particularity searched is that its facade ages over time and of course, the least possible maintenance be provided. The final finish is called Maya-Colonial. The result is a sequence of stones chosen randomly combined with smaller stones at their joints; it’s all a craftwork, which requires patience, sharpness, and spirit.

Shape. From the outside, the volume is sober and closed. Inside, on the other hand, the dynamics of the spaces are open, green, colorful, and illuminated. The garden and terraces accompany the views. The volume is oriented in such a way that generates the shadows that will protect the terraces in the afternoons. A height of four meters was considered in the common area and three meters in the rest of the house, which allows spaces to present optimal conditions even in extreme climates.

Color. Color "is a complement of architecture", it adds mysticism and character. Architecture as if it were an art painting. It goes back to the origin, to the principles of the "schools", to Barragán.

Philosophy. In a globalized and technologies present, glass and steel facades, the majesty of elements and structures it’s necessary to pause… return to the origin. Back to stone and color. Return to the essential, to the light, the shadows, the wind, the volumes, to listen to the user again, to be the user again, to return to sensitive architecture, tangible for everyone, significant architecture.