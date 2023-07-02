Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, WindowsCasona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, ChairCasona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCasona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, WindowsCasona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Hotels
Espita, Mexico
  • Architects: Laura Lecué - Collectif COMO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8450 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R Solís, Diafragmas
  • Lead Architect: Laura Lecué - Collectif COMO
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CASONA LOS CEDROS is first and foremost an architectural project of integral rehabilitation of an old building, which was the home of an Espita family before being abandoned for thirty years. Today it houses the reception of the boutique hotel CEDROS and the CASONA restaurant.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Image 38 of 41
Floor plan
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Manolo R Solís

Always with a sense of detail and respect for local materials, the eight rooms, the swimming pool, and the restaurant with its covered terrace, with its contemporary architecture, are integrated into the tropical garden and dialogue with the traditional architecture of the old colonial building.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Image 39 of 41
Plan and section - bedroom
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Beam
© Manolo R Solís

For the renovation of the old part, we have used traditional materials and techniques. Stone, natural fiber, pixoy, chukum, certified wood, and lime make up the palette of materials. Also used in the new construction, these materials create an aesthetic dialogue between the old and the contemporary.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Diafragmas
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Image 40 of 41
Elevaciones block 1
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R Solís

The project blends harmoniously into the village of Espita thanks to local craftsmanship and quality materials. The masons and carpenters relied on traditional and environment-friendly techniques, in particular using local and natural materials.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Image 41 of 41
Elevaciones block 2
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R Solís

Local craftsmanship is at the heart of the project: the bejuco lamps are woven by Mango, the embroidered textiles are made by Marta, residents of Espita, and the furniture is made by the village carpenters.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Garden
© Diafragmas

The old house, located on the corner of the street, had been abandoned for more than 30 years and was in very poor condition. The two main volumes at the front of the house no longer had a roof, which damaged the woodwork and some of the interior stucco.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© Manolo R Solís

The first step was to remove all the concrete elements that had been added over the years to restore the building. New chukum-based finishes were added to the existing finishes, new cedar wood windows were made in Espita, and a cement mosaic floor, typical of the Yucatan, was added to add a touch of color to the natural tones of the building.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R Solís

The garden, which had also been abandoned for years, was filled with trees and vegetation. The architectural project consisted of integrating the trees without having to cut them down.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R Solís

The vegetation and its tall trees are an integral part of the project, and each built element surrounds and enhances the vegetation. The visual barriers, to creating intimacy between the rooms, are created by the vegetation.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Patio
© Manolo R Solís

The bedrooms have a large window overlooking the greenery, and each bathroom has its own patio to provide a light well and a touch of greenery.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Manolo R Solís

As for the infinity pool, it is located in the center of the project, from the entrance you can see the pool, in the perspective of the door. It is surrounded by trees and at night the branches of the trees are reflected in the water mirror, blurring the boundary between reality and reflection.

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solís
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R Solís

Address:97730 Espita, Yucatan, Mexico

Laura Lecué - Collectif como
Cite: "Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como" [Casona Los Cedros / Laura Lecué - Collectif como] 02 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003204/casona-los-cedros-hotel-laura-lecue-collectif-como> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags