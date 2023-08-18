Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
On the Hottest Month on Record and How Cities Are Mitigating the Effects of Rising Temperatures

The NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York has just announced that the month of July 2023 was hotter than any other month ever recorded in terms of global temperature. Spiking to 1.12 degrees Celsius above the 20th-century July average, this month was warmer than any month since 1850 when the NOAA database began. The climate crisis at large has made heat waves more prevalent, putting millions of people in danger. These growing effects of the climate crisis also severely affect cities worldwide, posing a threat to urban inhabitants globally.

According to Berkeley Earth, roughly 66% of the July 2023 heat can be linked to ongoing, human-induced global warming. Today the World Bank approximates around 56% of the world’s population lives in cities, with around 4.4 billion inhabitants. Unfortunately, cities are on the front lines of this public health emergency. In fact, due to urban heat islands, which occur in densely populated cities due to heat-absorbing asphalt and waste heat generated by energy. This translates to temperatures being 5.6 Degrees Celsius warmer in cities when compared to the surrounding natural landscapes.

© Getty Images | David Ryder

Moreover, heat also affects urban spaces due to limited access to cooling systems and the limited availability of green spaces throughout a city. In fact, heat risk levels have been shown to vary by neighborhood, with the amount of green space per neighborhood inherently tied to matters of poverty and race. The Interactive Heat Vulnerability Index showcases this phenomenon and the actual danger of heat throughout cities.

Related Article

Barcelona Prepares Climate Shelters to Keep Residents Cool During the Summer Months

NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis, underscoring the urgency of President Biden’s historic climate agenda. The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it’s the only one we have. -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Courtesy of NAOO/NCEI | Departure of temperature from average for July 2023, the warmest July for the globe since record-keeping began in 1850.

According to NASA GISS, specific parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, suffering up to 4 Degrees Celsius above average. This unprecedented temperature rise seems consistent with the ongoing pattern of human-induced global warming. Interestingly, according to the database going back to 1980, the last 5 Julys were the hottest on record.

Courtesy of Shutterstock | Holli, School Strike 4 Climate protest rally in Australia

Around the world, cities are implementing measures to mitigate the potential effects of rising temperatures. The City Council of Barcelona has created a climate shelter network consisting of conditioned spaces kept at 26 degrees Celsius with access to rest and water. Moreover, many cities are implementing programs of urban green spaces to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures in urban environments. Interestingly, Singular Green has created "Green Shades," the first worldwide system composed of green awnings or fabric structures adorned with plants between buildings to mitigate urban heat in commercial streets. This year, the 2023 United Nations Conference of the Parties, or COP28, will focus on many climate-related issues. In fact, the built environment will be a crucial point of discussion during the conference, as it is an essential element when considering climate mitigation around buildings, infrastructures, urban areas, and transportation systems.

Nour Fakharany
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "On the Hottest Month on Record and How Cities Are Mitigating the Effects of Rising Temperatures" 18 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005616/on-the-hottest-month-on-record-and-how-cities-are-mitigating-the-effects-of-rising-temperatures> ISSN 0719-8884

