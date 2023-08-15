Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Looking Forward to COP28: Can Decisions About the Built Environment Save Us From the Climate Crisis?

Looking Forward to COP28: Can Decisions About the Built Environment Save Us From the Climate Crisis?

The 2023 United Nations Conference of the Parties, more frequently referred to as COP28 is a joining of over 160 countries that intrinsically agree to combat harmful human impacts on the climate. The International Climate Summit takes place annually, bringing together heads of state, delegates, and representatives from various countries to negotiate actions and agreements related to climate mitigation. Last year, COP 27 was held between November 6 and November 18, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. As the upcoming COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates is around the corner, it is worth looking at the conference’s impact and what to expect.

COP 28 will convene from November 30 to December 12 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In this year’s COP28, the program will be geared towards responding to the Global Stocktake and “closing the gaps to 2023.” The COP presidency has launched a consultation on thematic areas, encouraging international stakeholders to highlight the most pressing issues that should be prioritized in COP28. The themes for this year are Technology & Innovation, Inclusion, Frontline Communities, and Finance.

As the built environment is undoubtedly crucial to consider during the international conference in these discussions, it will remain a key point of communication during the conference. Moreover, it is an essential element to consider when discussing true climate adaptation and mitigation, as it encompasses our everyday surroundings, buildings, infrastructures, urban areas, and transportation systems. In fact, BuildingToCop 28, a group of sustainability-focused NGOs, is working to position the built environment as a critical sector to achieve these goals.

Related Article

The Energy Efficiency Policy Package: Key Catalyst for Building Decarbonisation and Climate Action

COP27 featured many flagship events circling around resilience, decarbonization, finance, and resources. For example, “Financing a Net-zero Built Environment” was one of many panels hosted by WBCSD considering the urban fabric. Furthermore, at COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, countries also convened and set out to focus on the tough 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement, setting out new initiatives and long-term targets to reach net zero by 2050. Each year, this list of proposals is well thought out and revisited from the year before.

Read on to discover a selection of original ArchDaily articles highlighting the relationship between the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP) and the built environment.

Nour Fakharany
Nour Fakharany
Author

Top #Tags