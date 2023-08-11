ELASTICOFarm, Led by Stefano Pujatti, Wins the Italian Architecture Prize

Save this picture! S-LAB Nuclear Physics National Institute. Image © Anna Positano, Gaia Cambiaggi - Studio Campo

Architecture studio ELASTICOFarm, led by Stefano Pujatti, has been awarded the Premio Italiano di Architettura (Italian Architecture Prize), promoted by the Triennale di Milano and MAXXI. The award, now in its fourth edition, is received in recognition of their S-LAB project, a new building in Turin, Italy, for the Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN). The prize highlights works of architecture with high design quality and an attentive approach to innovation and the social role of architecture.

For the S-LAB project, ELASTICOFarm reinterprets the traditional industrial building typology to incorporate principles of economy, formal simplicity, and an unconventional structural solution. Pujatti’s work represents a quest for innovative construction methods adapted to distinctive spatial arrangements. A pupil of Gino Valle in Italy and of Thom Mayne at Morphosis and Wolf Prix at Coop Himmelb(l)au in the USA, he studied architecture in Italy and at SCI-Arc in Los Angeles.

Every year, the Italian Architecture Prize presents a cross-section of Italian architecture of the present, yet oriented towards the future. Promoted by MAXXI and Trienalle Milano, it awards prizes for the best building in the last three years, the best project under 35, and a career award. The jury of this edition of the Award is composed of Iñaqui Carnicero, Giancarlo Mazzanti, Matteo Scagnol, and Atelier Remoto, along with Stefano Boeri and Nina Bassoli representing the Triennale, and Pippo Ciorra and Lorenza Baroncelli representing MAXXI, the National Museum of 21st Century Arts.

It adds a distinctive character to a building type that is typically considered ordinary, transforming it into a platform for exploration and study. The project reinterprets conventional construction methods used in productive buildings, like using prefabricated concrete, and turns them into opportunities for comprehensive experimentation. This includes investigating how the building interacts with its surroundings, environment, atmosphere, perception, and landscape aspects. – Jury statement

In addition to ELASICOFarm, the Italian Architecture Prize also recognized Carlo Atzeni, Maurizio Manias, Silvia Mocci, Franceschino Serra for the project of the Parish Complex and Church of Santa Chiara built in Sini, Oristano, Italy in 2021. Honorable mentions were awarded to Labics for the project to complete the museum areas of Palazzo dei Diamanti in Ferrara, completed in 2022, while Studio Ossidiana received the Under 35 Award for the project Art Pavillion M. in Almere, The Netherlands, completed in 2022. The Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to Aimaro Oreglia d’Isola.