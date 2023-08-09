Sustainability and Economy: Brazilian Houses That Use Solar Energy

Save this picture! Casa Vértice © João Vitor Sarturi

In the face of the environmental crisis and the need to mitigate climate change, adopting clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, in architectural projects is becoming increasingly imperative. As a country with abundant sunlight incidence throughout the year, Brazil has enormous potential to take advantage of this energy source, which has become an increasingly attractive and viable option in the Brazilian scenario. There are numerous benefits solar energy can provide to both residents and the environment that make it a popular choice for residential use.

After conducting studies on energy consumption and solar incidence in the area, carried out by specific professionals and companies, the capture of solar radiation for its conversion into electricity is done by photovoltaic panels. They are usually installed on the roofs of buildings because, in addition to not occupying space on the ground and aesthetically altering the facades of the residence, the elevated location has an increased incidence of sunlight and less shading.

In addition to the environmental gains, one of the main benefits of using solar energy in Brazilian homes is energy savings. Solar energy can significantly lower or even eliminate electricity costs in Brazil, which is known for its high electricity rates. Another significant point to consider is property valuation. Houses with solar energy systems tend to have a higher market value since this infrastructure is already installed and will provide savings for future residents.

The Brazilian government has encouraged solar energy through public policies and incentive programs, which has further boosted the adoption of this technology in residences. In 2023, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree eliminating federal taxes on solar panels until 2026. In addition to the financial advantages, the government seeks to promote a cleaner and more sustainable energy matrix, reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources in the country.

We have chosen five Brazilian house projects that employ solar energy. As architects and families choose renewable energy sources, they are actively contributing to building a more sustainable and responsible future.

"With the analysis, we have a set of applied solutions, such as double walls, cross ventilation, and movable blinds for light and shade control. The house also has intelligent hot water and solar energy systems. Finally, the lot that is so contained at its initial point opens up, embraces, and welcomes the house and its residents, offering warmth, privacy, and a much-desired garden."

"The project includes rainwater reuse for garden irrigation, solar water heating, and, through photovoltaic panels, produces the solar energy necessary for its full operation. Through a thermal-energy simulation, it was possible to make some important decisions aiming to adjust the percentage of glass openings, the composition of the materiality of the claddings, and the importance of the correct use of internal solar screens, resulting in a house with the lowest possible consumption of electricity."

"The Refuge was born as a prototype developed by a partner company specializing in dry construction. A minimal typology with the same concept as a camping tent, but with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable experience. To ensure that the construction was self-sufficient, solar energy capture was the first item to be considered in the project. It serves to meet the demands for electricity consumption and water heating. The roof has two slopes with steep inclinations, guaranteeing easy maintenance, such as removing leaves that fall from the trees."

"In addition to its imposing aesthetic, Bauer Residence was designed with a special emphasis on efficiency and environmental sustainability. Cross ventilation, strategically incorporated into the project, promotes natural air circulation, keeping the environment fresh and airy, thus minimizing the need for air conditioning systems. In addition, measures have been taken to control energy consumption, including the installation of solar heating panels and photovoltaic cells, which convert solar energy into usable electricity. These smart, eco-conscious solutions give the home an enduring character, ensuring that its relevance and performance are preserved over time."

"With the premise of total integration with natural space and harmony between modern architecture and sustainability, the house has rainwater reuse for garden irrigation, solar water heating, and photovoltaic panels, which produce the necessary solar energy for its full operation."

