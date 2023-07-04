Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura

Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura

Bento Gonçalves, Brazil
  Architects: Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ezequiele Panizzi
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Cammino Pedras, Center Steel, Cristo Rei Materias Elétricos, D'Carvi, D'art Comércio e Decoração, Dry Store, Friza Comércio de Materiais Elétricos e Hidráulicos, Metalúrgica Progresso, Movelarte Móveis, Orion Inovação em Alumínio, Spido Comércio e Decorações, Thermo Aquecimento
  Execução: Rodrigo Cervieri e Matheus Sgarbi - Acartonale
  Graficação De Projeto: Emanuelle Carraro
  City: Bento Gonçalves
  Country: Brazil
Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Text description provided by the architects. The Refuge was born as a prototype developed by a partner company specializing in dry construction. A minimal typology with the same concept as a camping tent, but with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable experience. 

Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Forest
© Ezequiele Panizzi

As soon as the project was completed, it was understood that it was interesting to test its functionalities "outdoors". The entire structure was pre-assembled up to the location where it would be inserted: a site in the interior of Serra Gaucha, in Rio Grande do Sul. The chosen position was strategic. Inserted between trees, inserted in an existing environment, and facing a lake and a beautiful landscape of the Vale dos Vinhedos region. The sensation from inside the space is that of being inside a boat, because of the view. 

To ensure that the construction was self-sufficient, solar energy capture was the first item to be considered in the project. It serves to meet the demands for electricity consumption and water heating. The roof has two slopes with steep inclinations, guaranteeing easy maintenance, such as removing leaves that fall from the trees.

Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Sofa
© Ezequiele Panizzi
Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura
Planta - Térreo
Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Its entire structure is in the light steel-frame system with cold-formed steel structural profiles, with thermal insulation in OSB panels and glass wool, and external closure in pre-painted corrugated tiles, in white. Access to the Refuge is made through a path of irregular basalt - a typical stone of the region - and a wooden deck that advances over the lake, where users can fish or take a canoe ride. Internally, natural wood flooring and a shared space between the living room, equipped kitchen, and bathroom. For maximum use of space and the sensation of a cabin, there are no doors between these environments. In the mezzanine, a space reserved for sleeping, a window entirely made of glass in front of the bed brings the sensation of being in the treetops. 

Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura
Axo

With the intention of a quick, pre-assembled construction with as much autonomy as possible, the Refuge can be replicated in various plots of land and different surroundings. A space of isolation in direct contact with nature. A break from routine and a moment of rest that can be accompanied by a good wine from the region.

Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Ezequiele Panizzi

Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura
Steel

"Refuge in the Valley / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura" [Refúgio no Vale / Oazo + Zanesco Arquitetura] 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

