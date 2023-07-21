Designing Innovative Small Kitchens With Different Compositions and Materials

Nowadays, homes are built in increasingly smaller spaces in densely populated cities. The kitchens, which today serve not only to prepare meals but also as meeting spaces where we receive guests, are the places that have undergone the most transformations in recent decades. Whether by integrating with other living areas or by the super functional design of a single counter, there is an increasing search for innovation in this fundamental part of a home.

Therefore, we have gathered some tips for small kitchens that will stand out in design and provide a quality space that inspires meals to be prepared and shared.

Unexpected Materials

The kitchen can also be a space for innovation in material choice or composition. In House Transformation in Lavapiés, by KRI, the small kitchen functions as a socialization area. A single piece of polished brass was used to give it prominence, as it reflects light and gives a unique luminous quality to the living area.

Husos Architects designed (Synanthro)Love Shack, (Tele)working Abode, featuring a 4 meter-high kitchen-living room. The kitchen materiality stands out with colorful joints and the contrast created between textures and colors in the environment.

No Cabinets

Whether for budgetary reasons or to facilitate access to equipment, a kitchen can get rid of closed cabinets and rely on shelves. In this case, a more dynamic design that provides different heights can be an excellent solution to store different objects and also provide space for plants or decorative elements, as in the Sisters Houses by Daher Jardim Arquitetura.

Monochromatic Environment

Many homes mix kitchens with living areas. It can help to compose the entire space by separating one environment from another with a monochromatic solution. In Ann's Apartment, SKNYPL chose to leave the kitchen floor in white micro cement. In addition, they painted the walls and furniture the same color, contrasting with the exposed concrete slab and oak floor in its surroundings.

In Brisa Apartment, architect Elisa Albuquerque relied only on the monochromatic color palette given to the kitchen furniture, to create a unique atmosphere that stands out in the environment.

Color Match

Unlike the previous projects, the expansion of the Apartment in Brazil Building, by Alvorada Arquitetos, demonstrates that the kitchen can also be a colorful and playful environment.

Islands

Islands can make the space more efficient and multifunctional. Heren 5 Architects showcase a subtle palette of birch wood and white Corian in Loft Buiksloterham. It features a bench that contains most of the program, bringing a greater dynamic to the space.

In Apartamento LM, by MZNO, the kitchen was fragmented to allow for a larger area for other rooms. A countertop was created in the middle of the environment, providing different uses in one place.

Space Integration

There are many ways to integrate kitchen and other environments. Whether by creating a dialogue between interior and exterior through large openings, as in Palco House by Cecchi Millan. This solution also provides more natural light and makes the environment more comfortable for its users.

Or as in Cao Lanh House, where Tad.atelier built an exclusive piece of furniture that integrates the entire space. From this design, the kitchen blends into the environment.