Loft Buiksloterham / Heren 5 Architects

  • 13:00 - 2 December, 2018
Loft Buiksloterham / Heren 5 Architects
Loft Buiksloterham / Heren 5 Architects, © Leonard Faustle
© Leonard Faustle

© Leonard Faustle © Tim Stet © Leonard Faustle © Leonard Faustle

© Leonard Faustle
© Leonard Faustle

Text description provided by the architects. Heren 5 architects in collaboration with furniture designer Paul Timmer, designed the interior of a loft in the North of Amsterdam. In this single-side oriented loft we have fully used the width of the space. The most important housing functions, cooking and eating, are situated directly behind the large glass façades with view on the lightboat and the canal.

Loft Exploded 2
Loft Exploded 2

The private housing functions such as the living room, sleeping area, storage and bathroom are situated in the back of the loft. The extra high ceiling of 3,5m is being used to place the sleeping area on top of the kitchen, creating a maximum of spaciousness. An extra bed can be pulled out from under the living-platform, to provide sleeping space for staying over friends.

© Tim Stet
© Tim Stet

Inventive switching and stacking created a compact loft with a generous feel.

The large interior-unit is realized in a subtle palette of birch wood and white Corian. The ‘diamond edge’-detailing, designed by Paul Timmer, gives the design its unique look.

© Leonard Faustle
© Leonard Faustle

When Egon bought his ‘3G apartments' in the housing block, designed bij heren 5 architecten, at the Vrije Kade in the North of Amsterdam, he had a special wish: "I want an apartment on the ground floor, so that my daughter can easily play outside. And where my mother has her own place and grandma can look after her grandchild. And by the time my daughter is grown-up, she can live in the loft next door on her own.”
This is how the composition of the ‘3G apartments’ got shape, in which now three generations live together comfortably. And until the time Egons daughter is old enough to live on her own in the loft, it will be rented out.

© Tim Stet
© Tim Stet

