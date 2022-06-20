We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom, BeamBrisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, WindowsBrisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, WindowsBrisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 16

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
  Architects: Elisa Albuquerque
  Area: 689 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Julia Tótoli
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Gauss Revestimentos, Pisobras, Tião Piauí
  Lead Architect: Elisa Albuquerque
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows
    © Julia Tótoli

    Text description provided by the architects. While they wait for the much-anticipated apartment in the traditional superquadras in Brasilia, Andre and Phublio needed a home. A temporary home but, above all, a home. And they were in a hurry: they needed to move out and intended to finish the renovation in less than 3 months. We established an ambitious schedule and a mere 70 days after the first meeting, they moved in.

    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
    © Julia Tótoli
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Image 15 of 16
    Plan
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography
    © Julia Tótoli

    When selecting this apartment, they prioritized the terrace and the amenities – their condo sits by Lake Paranoá and feels close to water. Regarding the interiors, their intention was to limit intervention to the kitchen. However, early in design they fell in love with the process and decided to go further. They hoped that the generic developer-looking space, despite temporary, would become pleasing and comfortable.

    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
    © Julia Tótoli
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Beam, Bedroom
    © Julia Tótoli

    Interventions to be minimal, strategy was set on materials with textures and colors that could convey the type of domesticity they had in mind. The bedroom received a large mirror and a headboard woven in loco by artisans from the traditional TV Tower local craft market. Soft fabrics and calm lighting helped create the atmosphere they were looking for.

    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink, Beam
    © Julia Tótoli
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Glass
    © Julia Tótoli

    They wished to maintain separation between bedroom and living/kitchen, so that partition was clad with thin white brick. We also removed the dropped ceiling to expose the original waffle slab. The largest and most needed intervention was done in the kitchen: a large cast-in-place terrazzo counter, backsplash, and shelf, besides the mint green cabinetry. The only intervention in plan was the addition of a double sliding door between bedroom and living/kitchen.

    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Bed, Beam
    © Julia Tótoli
    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Image 16 of 16
    Elevations

    It was also part of the strategy that all lighting be below eye-level. Except for the kitchen, we removed all ceiling lighting and replaced it with wall sconces, pendants, and floor lamps. Lighting is diffuse, soft and most of it has dimmers, which allows for localized control and comfort.

    Save this picture!
    Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
    © Julia Tótoli

    Project gallery

    About this office
    Elisa Albuquerque
    Office

    Cite: "Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque" [Apartamento Brisa / Elisa Albuquerque] 20 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

