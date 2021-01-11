Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Sisters Houses / Daher Jardim Arquitetura

Sisters Houses / Daher Jardim Arquitetura

Save this project
Sisters Houses / Daher Jardim Arquitetura

© Marina Lira© Marina Lira© Marina Lira© Marina Lira+ 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Daher Jardim Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marina Lira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Marmoraria MG, Sai Glass, Stark Tecnologia
  • Lead Architects:Gabriel Daher Jardim
  • Master Builder:Francimar Nunes
  • Construction Management:Micael Daher Jardim
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira

Text description provided by the architects. The sister houses are two small semi-detached and mirrored residences, each measuring 40m², located in a residential neighborhood in Brasília. The work was implemented in such a way that those who walk down the street see only a white wall that does not reveal what is happening inside, in the other direction the houses open with large openings to the garden, creating a rich interior - exterior relationship, and thus, allowing good lighting and ventilation of internal spaces.

Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira

The construction had a relatively low budget, R $ 1,000.00 per m², and a duration of 100 days, the thermoacoustic tile was an economical solution that provides comfort to the residents, in addition to being very light, it allows the structure of the the house is very delicate and simple, so, in order to have a more practical, economical and fast work, a mixed structure, foundation and pillars in reinforced concrete, and roof structure in metallic structure were adopted.

Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira

In order to create a spacious and pleasant space - even with a small built area - there are no divisions between the living room, kitchen and laundry, in such a way as to create a unique living space that can “shelter the unpredictability of life”. Some fruit trees were already on the ground and were maintained, in order to counteract the rationality of the construction.

Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira

Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marina Lira
© Marina Lira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daher Jardim Arquitetura
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Sisters Houses / Daher Jardim Arquitetura" [Casas Irmãs / Daher Jardim Arquitetura] 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954654/sisters-houses-daher-jardim-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream