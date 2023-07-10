Dorte Mandrup Wins Design Competition for the Highly Anticipated Inuit Heritage Centre in Northern Canada

Save this picture! Dorte Mandrup / Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre . Image © MIR

Following an international competition, Dorte Mandrup has been selected to design the new Inuit Heritage Centre in the territory of Nunavut in northern Canada. Designed together with Architect of Record Guy Architects, LEES+Associates, Adjeleian Allen Rubeli, EXP, Pageau Morel, Altus Group, and indigenous consultants Kirt Ejesiak and Alexander Flaherty, the new centre aims to become a sign of cultural conciliation and a symbol of the continuation of Inuit practices, traditions and values. By offering a place where Inuit can reconnect with their collective past through objects, stories, and activities, the centre will promote greater awareness of Inuit culture. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

The proposed building represents a response to the existing conditions of the terrain and its associated Inuit traditional knowledge. The shape of the building draws inspiration from the patterns formed in snowdrifts by the prevailing winds, signs which have been used by the Inuit as a natural wayfinding system named “kalutoqaniq.” The architecture is designed to follow the shape of the rocky hillside and the longitudinal features of the terrain.

The building melts into the landscape, offering its roof as a natural outdoor gathering space with expansive views over the vast tundra. Covered in rock and turf, the roof blurs the lines between building and terrain, creating a seamless continuation of the lines that define the landscape. Carved into the protective rock, the centre becomes a shelter for the sensitive collections and exhibits. Additionally, an open slit allows for the creation of a daylit space for gatherings and community activities. The centre will also feature a café, workshop areas, conservation lab, daycare centre, hostel, offices, shops and ample outdoor amenities for traditional practices such as carving, kayak building, tool making, and berry picking

The Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre focuses on the living heritage and the continuity of the Inuit culture and language, supporting the preservation and exhibition of cultural belongings. It will be located on the northern edge of the city of Iqaluit, the territorial capital of the Nunavut, the largest and northernmost territory of Canada, stretching across the Canadian Arctic region, which was officially separated from the Northwest Territories on April 1, 1999. The name Nunavut means “our land” in the Inuit language of Inuktitut.

Working within this context requires both extreme sensitivity and consideration of landscape and its cultural significance. The community has been working tirelessly for a long time to establish a place for Inuit to collect precious heritage and share unique, specialized knowledge that remains imperative for future generations and is in severe risk of vanishing. We are looking very much forward to listen, learn, and be the link between thought and form. - Founder and Creative Director Dorte Mandrup

The Copenhagen-based studio Dorte Mandrup was founded by architect Dorte Mandrup in 1999. The works of the studio are being presented as part of a traveling exhibition titled PLACE, aiming to explore the role of the context in the quest for sustainable and appropriate architectural solutions. In an exclusive interview for The Second Studio Podcast, Dorte Mandrup discusses her background in sculpture and medical school, the transition to architecture and the importance of architecture competitions.