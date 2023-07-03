NEOM Showcases Its Designs for the Line at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! ‘Zero Gravity Urbanism - Principles for a New Livability’ at the Abbazia di San Gregorio, Venice. Image © Iwan Baan

At the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, NEOM has unveiled the “Zero Gravity Urbanism- Principles for a New Livability” exhibition to present the concept and standards guiding the design of the Line, their proposed 170-kilometer-long linear city in north-west Saudi Arabia. The event aims to introduce to the public an alternative vision for urban planning whose compact configuration strives to become a model for the development of more efficient and sustainable cities. Prior to the opening of the exhibition, more than 20 internationally recognized architects and designers joined the design team, including Sir Peter Cook, Massimiliano Fuksas, Jean Nouvel, and Ben van Berkel. The exhibition is open from 20 May to 24 September 2023 at Abbazia di San Gregorio, Venice.

The exhibition is organized in the historic Abbazia di San Gregorio, one of Venice's oldest buildings. Inside, a large-scale model of NEOM occupies the central courtyard to showcase the integration of the Line with its natural environment. In addition to The Line, several other NEOM regions are presented, including Oxagon, Trojena, and Sindalah.

The event is centered on the concept of “Zero Gravity Urbanism,” an alternative model to current urban design that prioritizes a minimal footprint as a way of achieving a better integration within the natural surroundings and an efficient distribution of functions within the city to minimize infrastructural needs. The installation also presents the seven guiding principles for the new type of urban development: Hyper-proximity, Hyper-connectivity, Minimal footprint, Ubiquitous public realm, Hyper-mixed-use, Multiverse city, and Invisible infrastructure.

The exhibition also hosts a series of public events, talks, and debates featuring renowned architects, academics, and urban thinkers. The agenda for upcoming events include conversations with Reiner de Graaf on the ways in which language shapes urbanism, Adrian McGregor, Winka Dubbeldam & Martin Rein-Cano on social cohesion and climate resilience, and Daniel Ibañez & Felipe Correa on novel ways of living.

This year’s edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale has opened with 63 National Pavilions, all centered around emerging themes sparked by Lesley Lokko’s invitation to consider Africa as “The Laboratory of the Future.” Besides the pavilions, a series of collateral events, exhibitions, and conferences set out to further expand the theme and diversify the perspectives related to relevant issues, challenges, and opportunities of the architectural profession.