Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital

Cairo, Egypt's vibrant capital, is a unique synthesis of both historical and contemporary architecture. One of the most populated cities in Africa, this busy urban agglomeration has a long, rich history and is home to nearly 20 million people. Apart from the infamous Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, which have attracted tourists for ages, the city has been a melting pot of cultures, histories, and built environments alike.
The city of Cairo has witnessed many different eras, each characterized by unique architectural styles. After the Ancient Egyptians, the Islamic Period saw the birth of iconic buildings like the Mosque of Ibn Tulun and the Mosque of Sultan Hassan. These were followed by the Mamluk Period, during which structures such as the Al Rifai Mosque and the Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq were constructed, boasting exquisite stone carvings, towering minarets, and intricate decorative motifs. The Ottoman era brought its own landmarks, including the Mosque of Muhammad Ali and the Citadel of AlQalaa. In the late 19th and 20th centuries, Cairo experienced an influx of European architectural styles due to colonial influences. This resulted in the construction of notable structures such as the Cairo Opera House and the Cairo Tower.
The following list showcases a myriad of Cairene architecture. Read on to discover 24 buildings that are part of the bustling city's urban fabric.
Egyptian Museum / Marcel Dourgnon
Cairo Tower / Naoum Shebib
Al-Azhar Mosque / Gawhar El-Seqelly
Sultan Hassan Mosque / Muhammad ibn Bailick al-Muhseini
Mosque of Muhammad Ali / Yusuf Boshnak
The Hanging Church (Saint Virgin Mary's Coptic Church)
Cairo Opera House / Avoscaniego and Rossiego
Al-Rifai Mosque / Max Herz
Baron Empain Palace / Alexandre Marcel
Nile Towers / D’Art Urban, Dar Al Hadassah Consultants, Orascom Engineering
Al-Qalaa Citadel
Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq / Shihab al Din Ahmad ibn Muhammad al Tuluni
Manial Palace and Museum / Prince Mohammed Ali Tewfik
Mosque of Ibn Tulun / Saiid Ibn Kateb Al-Farghany
Beit Yakan / Alaa El-Habashi
Dawar El Ezba Cultural Center / Ahmed Hossam Saafan
House of Chepos / Studio Malka Architecture
Beit El Sehemy / Abdel Wahab el Tablawy
Foreign Ministry Building
Mogamaa Building / Mohamed Kamal Ismail
Basuna Mosque / Dar Arafa Architecture
The Immobilia Building / Max Edrei, Gaston Rossi
All Saints' Cathedral / Dr. Awad Kamel and Selim Kamel
Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects
