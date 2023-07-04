Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital

Save this picture! Courtesy of Shutterstock | Prin Adulyatham

Cairo, Egypt's vibrant capital, is a unique synthesis of both historical and contemporary architecture. One of the most populated cities in Africa, this busy urban agglomeration has a long, rich history and is home to nearly 20 million people. Apart from the infamous Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, which have attracted tourists for ages, the city has been a melting pot of cultures, histories, and built environments alike.

The city of Cairo has witnessed many different eras, each characterized by unique architectural styles. After the Ancient Egyptians, the Islamic Period saw the birth of iconic buildings like the Mosque of Ibn Tulun and the Mosque of Sultan Hassan. These were followed by the Mamluk Period, during which structures such as the Al Rifai Mosque and the Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq were constructed, boasting exquisite stone carvings, towering minarets, and intricate decorative motifs. The Ottoman era brought its own landmarks, including the Mosque of Muhammad Ali and the Citadel of AlQalaa. In the late 19th and 20th centuries, Cairo experienced an influx of European architectural styles due to colonial influences. This resulted in the construction of notable structures such as the Cairo Opera House and the Cairo Tower.

+ 21

The following list showcases a myriad of Cairene architecture. Read on to discover 24 buildings that are part of the bustling city's urban fabric.

Egyptian Museum / Marcel Dourgnon

Cairo Tower / Naoum Shebib

Al-Azhar Mosque / Gawhar El-Seqelly

Sultan Hassan Mosque / Muhammad ibn Bailick al-Muhseini

Mosque of Muhammad Ali / Yusuf Boshnak

The Hanging Church (Saint Virgin Mary's Coptic Church)

Cairo Opera House / Avoscaniego and Rossiego

Al-Rifai Mosque / Max Herz

Baron Empain Palace / Alexandre Marcel

Nile Towers / D’Art Urban, Dar Al Hadassah Consultants, Orascom Engineering

Al-Qalaa Citadel

Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq / Shihab al Din Ahmad ibn Muhammad al Tuluni

Manial Palace and Museum / Prince Mohammed Ali Tewfik

Mosque of Ibn Tulun / Saiid Ibn Kateb Al-Farghany

Beit Yakan / Alaa El-Habashi

Beit El Sehemy / Abdel Wahab el Tablawy

Foreign Ministry Building

Mogamaa Building / Mohamed Kamal Ismail

The Immobilia Building / Max Edrei, Gaston Rossi

All Saints' Cathedral / Dr. Awad Kamel and Selim Kamel

We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.