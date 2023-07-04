Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital

Cairo, Egypt's vibrant capital, is a unique synthesis of both historical and contemporary architecture. One of the most populated cities in Africa, this busy urban agglomeration has a long, rich history and is home to nearly 20 million people. Apart from the infamous Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, which have attracted tourists for ages, the city has been a melting pot of cultures, histories, and built environments alike.

The city of Cairo has witnessed many different eras, each characterized by unique architectural styles. After the Ancient Egyptians, the Islamic Period saw the birth of iconic buildings like the Mosque of Ibn Tulun and the Mosque of Sultan Hassan. These were followed by the Mamluk Period, during which structures such as the Al Rifai Mosque and the Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq were constructed, boasting exquisite stone carvings, towering minarets, and intricate decorative motifs. The Ottoman era brought its own landmarks, including the Mosque of Muhammad Ali and the Citadel of AlQalaa. In the late 19th and 20th centuries, Cairo experienced an influx of European architectural styles due to colonial influences. This resulted in the construction of notable structures such as the Cairo Opera House and the Cairo Tower.

The following list showcases a myriad of Cairene architecture. Read on to discover 24 buildings that are part of the bustling city's urban fabric. 

Egyptian Museum / Marcel Dourgnon

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 13 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Melnikov Dmitriy, Egyptian Museum

Cairo Tower / Naoum Shebib

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 8 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Copycat37, Cairo Tower

Al-Azhar Mosque / Gawhar El-Seqelly

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 12 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Wafaa S, AlAzhar Mosque

Sultan Hassan Mosque / Muhammad ibn Bailick al-Muhseini

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 14 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Mohamed Abdelzaher, Sultan Hassan Mosque

Mosque of Muhammad Ali / Yusuf Boshnak

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 23 of 26
© Shutterstock | Elsayed Fathi, Muhammad Ali Mosque

The Hanging Church (Saint Virgin Mary's Coptic Church) 

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 15 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Matyas Rehak, The Hanging Church

Cairo Opera House / Avoscaniego and Rossiego 

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 5 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Youssef Zakaria, Cairo Opera House

Al-Rifai Mosque / Max Herz

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 17 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Halit Sadik, AlRifai Mosque

Baron Empain Palace / Alexandre Marcel

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 16 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Creativity Lover, Baron Empain

Nile Towers /  D’Art Urban, Dar Al Hadassah Consultants, Orascom Engineering

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 4 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Eslam Elbatat, Nile Towers

Al-Qalaa Citadel

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 3 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Amroz Mabrouk, AlQalaa Citadel

Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq / Shihab al Din Ahmad ibn Muhammad al Tuluni

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 20 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Hadeer M. Ibrahim, Mosque Madrassa of Sultan Barquq

Manial Palace and Museum / Prince Mohammed Ali Tewfik

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 10 of 26
© Nora Aly, Al Manial Palace

Mosque of Ibn Tulun / Saiid Ibn Kateb Al-Farghany

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 18 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Cortyn, Mosque of Ibn tuluum,

Beit Yakan / Alaa El-Habashi

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 9 of 26
© Yehia El Alaily, Beit Yakan

Dawar El Ezba Cultural Center / Ahmed Hossam Saafan

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 24 of 26
Courtesy of Ahmed Hossam Saafan | Dawar El Ezba Cultural Center

House of Chepos / Studio Malka Architecture

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 26 of 26
© Rayem | House of Cepos, Studio Malka Architecture

Beit El Sehemy / Abdel Wahab el Tablawy

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 11 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Halit Sadik, _Beit El Sehemy,

Foreign Ministry Building 

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 2 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Tarek Mahmoud, Foreign Ministry Building

Mogamaa Building / Mohamed Kamal Ismail

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 7 of 26
Courtesy of Shutterstock | SRStudio, Mogamaa El Tahrir

Basuna Mosque / Dar Arafa Architecture

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 25 of 26
Courtesy of Essam Arafa | Basuna Mosque, Dar Arafa Architecture

The Immobilia Building / Max Edrei, Gaston Rossi

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 21 of 26
Courtesy of Wikimedia, The Immobilia Building, Cairo's First Skyscraper

All Saints' Cathedral / Dr. Awad Kamel and Selim Kamel

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 19 of 26
© Nour Fakharany, The All Saints Cathedral

Grand Egyptian Museum / Heneghan Peng Architects

Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital - Image 22 of 26
© Lina Shaker, Grand Egyptian Museum

We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Cairo Architecture City Guide: Exploring the Unique Architectural Blend of Historical and Contemporary in Egypt's Bustling Capital " 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003344/cairo-architecture-city-guide-exploring-the-unique-architectural-blend-of-historical-and-contemporary-in-egypts-bustling-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

