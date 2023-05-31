Herzog & de Meuron Receives the 2023 Louis I. Kahn Award

Save this picture! Pierre de Meuron and Jacques Herzog of Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron has been honored as the 36th Louis I. Kahn Award winner by the Center for Architecture and Design in Philadelphia. The annual award, founded in 1983 in memory of Philadelphia architect Louis Kahn, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of architecture. Jaques Herzog, one of the two founders of the Swiss-based architecture firm, will present a talk on behalf of this office during the official award ceremony, to be held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology at 6:30 pm on May 31, 2023.

+ 2

Founded by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron in 1978, Herzog & de Meuron have successfully completed numerous high-profile projects, including the iconic Tate Modern in London, the Beijing National Stadium (commonly known as the Bird's Nest) for the 2008 Olympics, and the stunning Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. Many of their designs incorporate specific elements in response to the site and the cultural context in which the project is located. The office is also recognized for its attention to detail, the use of innovative materials, and construction techniques to explore and expand the field of design.

In 2001, Herzog & de Meuron were awarded the Pritzker Prize, the first time the prestigious prize was awarded for the work of a partnership rather than a single architect. At the time of the award, they were praised for the intricate and innovative nature of their facades. In recent years, their style has shifted, focusing more on the structure and depth of their buildings. In 2006, the firm also received the Royal Gold Medal, and in 2015, they were recognized with the RIBA Jenks Award.

Related Article Yasmeen Lari Receives the 2023 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture

Besides honoring the memory of Estonian-born Philadelphia architect Louis Kahn, widely considered one of the most influential Modernist American architects, the event also raises funds to provide free design education to in Philadelphia through the Architecture and Design Education (ADE) program of the Center for Architecture and Design. The initiative brings architects and designers into public school classrooms to introduce children to the fields of architecture and design and to empower them to t use this knowledge to shape and improve their homes, neighborhoods, and cities.

Now in its 36th edition, the Louis I. Kahn Award is sponsored by Gattuso Development Partners. Previous winners of the memorial award include British architect Sir David Adjaye, Jeanne Gang, Bjarke Ingels, Norman Foster, Peter Bohlin, Daniel Libeskind, Robert A.M. Stern, Rafael Viñoly, and César Pelli.