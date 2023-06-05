Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires

The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires

Save
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires

Perhaps without even looking for it, Cora Kavanagh would leave one of the most emblematic buildings of rationalist architecture in Argentina. Inaugurated in January 1936, with its almost 120 meters of height, the Kavanagh Building stands in front of the ravine of Plaza San Martín, located in the central neighborhood of Retiro in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

"Cora Kavanagh and her Building" is the title of Marcelo Nougués' new book that gathers the entire story, revealing everything from her building and her travels to her art collection and the different houses she lived in during a period of almost 50 years. In collaboration with Díaz Ortiz Ediciones, this 572-page printed volume compiles texts, photographs, and documents from the author's collection and also showcases selected images and illustrations from extensive research. Discover a part of this story below.

Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 7 of 19
Cora Kavanagh posando en los salones del Plaza Hotel para la revista Atlántida, abril de 1937. Image Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones

After more than two decades living in Europe, Cora Kavanagh decided to sell the fields she had inherited from her husband to commission this real estate venture to the studio of Gregorio Sánchez, Ernesto Lagos, and Luis María de la Torre. Although there is a famous urban legend that claims Cora carried out the building as a symbol of revenge against her mother-in-law for preventing her from marrying her son, Marcelo Nougués' investigation not only addresses this story but goes beyond to highlight the life and work of a woman whose building would become one of the urban icons of the city.

Related Article

Architecture Classics: Kavanagh Building / Sánchez, Lagos y De la Torre

Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 4 of 19
Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones

Audacious client of the skyscraper that raised the modernity of Buenos Aires, nostalgic collector of the douceur de vivre of the French eighteenth century, occasional protagonist of the worldly chronicle, frequent passenger of floating palaces born and of great hotels, Corina Kavanagh deployed, over nine decades, an atypical life. However, she does not seem to have left, in the memory of those who knew her, a complete, clear, and indelible image, a portrait that preserved for posterity the singularity of her person. Nor has any of the words she said or wrote, any letter or interview, any direct testimony of her existence come down to us, of which only the adulterated version of her truncated romance with Aarón Anchorena, foundational myth of the architectural wonder inaugurated in 1936, has persisted in the oral folklore of Buenos Aires... - Excerpt from the prologue by Ernesto Montequin.

Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 5 of 19
Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones

Being a collector of antiques and a prominent figure in the worldly chronicles of the time, this biography seeks to highlight the audacity, independence, and entrepreneurship of a woman in times when ladies of her social position probably would not have dared to propose it.

Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 13 of 19
Cora Kavanagh y su edificio / Marcelo Nougués. Image Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones
Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 14 of 19
Cora Kavanagh y su edificio / Marcelo Nougués. Image Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones

Becoming a symbol of Buenos Aires modernity, this monumental skyscraper would, at that time, be the tallest reinforced concrete building in South America. Since 1999 and to this day, it is part of the World Heritage of Modern Architecture set by UNESCO, and is also declared a National Historic Monument.

Save this picture!
The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires - Image 2 of 19
Cora Kavanagh y su edificio / Marcelo Nougués. Image Cortesía de Díaz Ortiz Ediciones

Original Idea: Marcelo Nougués
Editorial Direction: Ezequiel Díaz Ortiz (CMYK Buenos Aires), Marcelo Nougués
Editorial Design: Ezequiel Díaz Ortiz (CMYK Buenos Aires), Sol Severi
Prologue: Ernesto Montequin
Collaborations: Domingo Cullen, Santiago Lynch, Ernesto Montequin
Text Editing: Marina Gambier
Text Correction: Magdalena Beccar Varela
English Translation of Texts: Marta Merajver
English Translation of Epigraphs: Connie Fantin-Bellocq, Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Photocromy: Ricardo Farías
Printing: Akian Gráfica Editora

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "The Story of Cora Kavanagh and her Emblematic Building in Buenos Aires" [La historia de Cora Kavanagh y su emblemático edificio en Buenos Aires] 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001110/the-story-of-cora-kavanagh-and-her-emblematic-building-in-buenos-aires> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags