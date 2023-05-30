Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares

When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares

Save
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Architecture reconciles the sense of belonging and dignity of space. In addition to designing residential or cultural facilities, addressing public space in communities that inhabit vulnerable areas is also urgent and necessary to provide a dignified infrastructure that provides quality of life for the population. Therefore, we have gathered seven interventions in marginalized territories that show the potential for transformation from the space itself.

When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 2 of 22When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 3 of 22When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 4 of 22When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 5 of 22When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - More Images+ 17

There are different examples of collective participation throughout the process. These include the formation of community members who help in its construction and recycling elements from the context and materials suitable for execution. Check out the seven interventions below that have brought new meanings to meetings, leisure, and health facilities for the community.

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 3 of 22
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital. Image: © Rafael Gamo

"After the project team visited and understood the urgent need of the community for public and recreational spaces, as well as witnessed the enormous amount of debris that filled the canal, a drastic change in the program was proposed: to place the debris on platforms to create sports and recreational spaces that linked both sides of the stream, as a result of actions already initiated by the community, where this material was used to create a simple soccer field. (...) With the llantimuro, a local and vernacular construction system that recycles tires, retaining walls were built to structure the intervention through clear geometry, focused on minimizing slopes and creating universal accessibility."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 20 of 22
Section - Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 8 of 22
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital. Image: © Gabriel Félix

Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio)

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 6 of 22
Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio). Image: © Gianluca Stefani

"The design itself is inherently community-oriented and understands public space as an anthropological ground from which identity and social relations grow. Through a participatory approach and through placing community engagement at the core of the design process, this public space aims to give transformative power to a local community and to provide the residents with a sense of ownership, identity, and pride. The goal was to create a safer and cleaner environment, which would help reduce crime, violence, and anti-social behaviour in the area."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 19 of 22
Section - Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio)
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 7 of 22
Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio). Image: © Gianluca Stefani

Parque Fresnillo / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 11 of 22
Parque Fresnillo / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach. Image: © Jaime Navarro

"We recycled a sewage canal into a leisure square within a housing unit. The canal had a major obstacle: an inaccessible bridge that blocked its way. We worked with the idea of creating more than just a bridge, resulting in a universally accessible connection with integrated playground equipment and a terrace underneath, transforming the space into a meeting place with nighttime lighting. We also reconstructed the canal slopes to function as a resting area, a forum, and a play area with stairs and slopes. The bridge, flooring, and slopes we designed are equipped with a multifunctional program."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 18 of 22
Sketch - Parque Fresnillo / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 4 of 22
Parque Fresnillo / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura + Alin V. Wallach. Image: © Sandra Pereznieto

Urban Rehabilitation of Alto de Bomba / OUTROS BAIRROS

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 10 of 22
Urban Rehabilitation of Alto de Bomba / OUTROS BAIRROS. Image: Cortesia de Ângelo Lopes

"The physical improvements are therefore focused on the containment of slopes, new drainage paths, construction of new sewage and water supply networks, paving of streets, construction of stone walls and access stairs to higher elevations. At the same time, the activation of the public space allowed, in the specific case of phase 2, to carry out a paving experience with a group of ten women who, after completing the training, paved the entire area."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 17 of 22
Section - Urban Rehabilitation of Alto de Bomba / OUTROS BAIRROS
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 2 of 22
Urban Rehabilitation of Alto de Bomba / OUTROS BAIRROS. Image: © Marcelo Londoño

Praça da Saudade / Natureza Urbana

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 9 of 22
Praça da Saudade / Natureza Urbana. Image: © Meireles Junior

"Before characterized by a large cemented area and lacking greenery, the square now has hills to expand vegetation, masonry bleachers, and space for florists who now attend visitors to the cemetery with better infrastructure. Laminated glued wood coverings were created, originating from reforestation. Both in the covering elements and in the rest of the space, there is a fluid aesthetic, an aesthetic reference to Lençóis Maranhenses."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 22 of 22
Section - Praça da Saudade / Natureza Urbana
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 5 of 22
Praça da Saudade / Natureza Urbana. Image: © Meireles Junior

Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 12 of 22
Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos. Image: © Rodrigo Werner

"From a landfill to garden in the desert. In its origins, the land where the project was built was part of a small stream, but for more than 40 years it was filled with garbage and rubble. (...) Inside these groves, the project contemplates accessible circulations, small meeting places, and community gardens, which finally unite two neighborhoods that were divided for decades since they were separated by the landfill. In this way, the park is composed of a delicate social and ecological fabric between zones of high vegetation cover, intermediate zones of lower vegetation, orchards, and more exposed programmatic zones (with pavements)."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 21 of 22
Floor Plan - Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 13 of 22
Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos. Image: © Rodrigo Werner

Praça da Árvore / Lazo Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 14 of 22
Praça da Árvore / Lazo Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Pedro Celso

"The project began with the community, starting with on-site workshops with the involvement of children and the network that surrounds them. (...) The project’s transformation included layout revisions that suggest the reuse of existing paving areas and the rescue of natural systems - with materials, soil and tree planting - that make the project execution less complex and a lot cheaper. From that, it was possible to maintain the dry fountain and the playful topography, without harming the expectations already left in place."

Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 16 of 22
Sections - Praça da Árvore / Lazo Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Save this picture!
When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares - Image 15 of 22
Praça da Árvore / Lazo Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Morgana Nunes

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "When Architects Design for Communities: 7 Parks and Squares" [Quando o arquiteto desenha para comunidades: 7 parques e praças] 30 May 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001033/when-architects-design-for-communities-7-parks-and-squares> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags