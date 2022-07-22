We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Mexico
  Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Coast
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Park
Tijuana, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Capital
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  236806 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Gamo, Gabriel Félix
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Construlita
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Parque Xicoténcatl was built over a former debris-filled ravine, located on the outskirts of Tijuana. This informally urbanized area is characterized by cardboard and cinder block constructions, usually roofed with a corrugated metal sheets or very simple concrete slabs, standing over steep slopes.

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Gabriel Félix
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Gabriel Félix
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

This project was originally meant to address the construction of sidewalks and the cleaning of the ravine to guide a water runoff. After visiting and understanding the community’s pressing need for public and recreational spaces, the scope changed.

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

Through the use of a popular and vernacular construction system to build contention walls called llantimuro or tire-wall, this project takes advantage of the existing on-site debris and the millions of used tires that are yearly imported from the USA to Mexico, uselessly piled in border cities such as Tijuana, to build a series of earth and concrete platforms, held by tire-wall contention walls.

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

These now serve as public and recreational spaces that also connect people living on both sides of the ravine. 

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rafael Gamo
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Image 18 of 18
Section
Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

The intervention also considers a climate risk reduction strategy that consists of the construction of canals to guide rainwater runoff away from the inhabited areas, towards lower lands, where the landscape has not yet been impacted, and then into the sea.

Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Taller Capital
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkMexico
"Xicoténcatl Park / Taller Capital" 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

