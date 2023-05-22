Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises

How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises

Within the realm of commercial architecture, the design of spatiality can adopt multiple approaches, conceiving proposals that achieve a balance between aesthetics and functionality. Taking into consideration that various cultural variables, social tensions, and economic interests are involved, the construction of these spaces directly involves the interaction between users, brands, and their products, participating in the experience on-site from colors and materials to lighting, climate control, sounds, aromas, and more.

In accordance with the brand's characteristics and identity, the type of product, or the store's location, architecture and interior design professionals face the challenge of seeking different strategies or tools capable of meeting the expectations of all actors involved. Optimizing spaces, conveying a specific idea or message, creatively and innovatively distributing and organizing products, attracting more customers, or achieving circulation that leaves a positive experience worthy of being remembered and repeated are just some of the objectives or premises that usually form part of the orders for designing commercial spaces.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 15 of 23
Off-White París Store / AMO. Image © Benoit Florençon

Regarding the ways of distribution and circulation within these spaces, a classification can be established that involves the disposition of equipment and furniture as well as the geometry of the premises where they are developed.

Circuit Distribution

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 2 of 23
Circuit distribution. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

As many products as possible are displayed, creating an easily divisible route for both users and daily store employees. It presents a simple path with the possibility of defining a beginning and an end.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 12 of 23
FRISTO, frozen food market / EFEEME arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 13 of 23
La Increíble Bookstore/ MS Estudio. Image © Camila Cossio

Direct Distribution

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 4 of 23
Direct distribution. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

Its objective is focused on directing users to certain areas of interest related to new products, best-selling items, or areas where discounts and/or promotions are offered, among others.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 19 of 23
Vasquiat Barcelona Store / GCA Architects + This is Odd. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 18 of 23
Mietis Store / Evvo Retail. Image © Nerea Garro

Grid Distribution

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 3 of 23
Grid distribution. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

Acting in the image and likeness of a grid, this type of distribution facilitates storage, but can nevertheless be a bit overwhelming as it doesn't always propose a route.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 21 of 23
Pabellón Amanpuri / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image Cortesía de Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 22 of 23
Fast Shop Lifestyle Ibirapuera / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Nelson Kon

Free Flow Distribution

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 5 of 23
Free flow distribution. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

Currently, there is a multitude of stores that decide to implement this organization, giving customers the possibility to circulate freely through them, proposing their own routes while exploring and highlighting their products of interest.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 16 of 23
Hyundai Seúl Store / Burdifilek. Image © Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 17 of 23
Farm Store in Moema / Rosenbaum. Image © Pedro Kok

Taking into account that people are capable of receiving stimuli through the five senses, the application of color, light, typography, and other factors in commercial premises can be used to generate sensations and awaken certain interests in users. Although the perception of colors elicits different feelings in each human being, the use of various shades can contribute not only to enlarging or reducing spaces but also to promoting their stay in them or the opposite.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 14 of 23
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio. Image © Ju Yeon Lee

Each form of distribution influences the flow of customer circulation, as do the various arrangements of furniture, which should collaborate to produce the most comfortable experience possible, achieving harmony with the space. For example, placing equipment diagonally provides greater visibility of products, providing a more exclusive space where shortcuts are avoided. On the other hand, a mixed arrangement allows combining elements of varied floor plans in a single space, while an angular arrangement focuses on individual spaces with circular designs or round tables, which is often associated with the sale of high-end products.

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 6 of 23
Mixed circulation. Image © Agustina Iñiguez
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 11 of 23
An&Be Store / Patricia Bustos Studio. Image © Jc de Marcos
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 8 of 23
Diagonal circulation. Image © Agustina Iñiguez
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 20 of 23
SOM Store / D415. Image © D415
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 7 of 23
Angular circulation. Image © Agustina Iñiguez
Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 23 of 23
Freshly Store / CuldeSac. Image © David Zarzoso

Consolidating a comprehensive work together with other disciplines such as graphic design, fashion design, industrial design, advertising, and marketing, a small zoning in commercial spaces can be established, which is subdivided into three areas. The first one consolidates the attraction zone, being the first thing that is observed upon entering and where the shop windows, front tables, and any equipment presented should seek to capture people's attention by offering, for example, available promotions and/or the latest products arrived.

  Related article:
    Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section


Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 10 of 23
Neriage Store / Estúdio Sumaúma. Image © Felco

Next comes the participation area which allows for the search of products, the filtering and selection by the users, the verification of details and inquiries with sales assistants, and where the changing rooms are also located. In addition, the arrangement of certain display equipment offers the possibility of storing some product packages.

Finally, there is the closing area that brings together the checkout area and completes the shopping experience. There, products for "impulsive buying" or complementary items are usually located, which depending on the sector, may include jewelry, personal items, makeup, seasonal articles, etc

Save this picture!
How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises - Image 9 of 23
SOM Store / D415. Image © D415

In short, understanding the behavior of different users and contemplating the different forms of organization that can be deployed in these spaces, the truth is that the universe of available strategies is very broad and involves from marketing and visibility topics to functionality and habitability, among many others.

Image gallery

About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "How to Organize a Commercial Space? Distribution and Circulation Strategies in the Design of Stores and Premises" [¿Cómo organizar un espacio comercial? Estrategias de distribución y circulación en el diseño de tiendas y locales] 22 May 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000661/how-to-organize-a-commercial-space-distribution-and-circulation-strategies-in-the-design-of-stores-and-premises> ISSN 0719-8884

