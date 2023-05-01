Asif Khan and Theaster Gates Release New Vision for Liverpool’s Waterfront Transformation Project

Save this picture! Canning Dock sunrise. Image © Asif Khan Studio

National Museums Liverpool (NML) has revealed a revised version of the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, led by architect Asif Khan and artist Theaster Gates. The plans include the redesign of the public spaces at Canning Dock, a historical area central to the Liverpool docks. As part of the Waterfront Transformation Project, the interventions aim to create accessible public spaces to better serve the community and to create a link between the surrounding museums. The preliminary proposal is now open for public consultation.

Save this picture! Pedestrian Bridge - aerial image. Image © Asif Khan Studio

Asif Khan and Theaster Gates are leading the design process through a series of collaborative methods. The project includes the addition of a new pedestrian footbridge, the redesign of the public realm, and the introduction of the South Dry Dock experience, an intervention aiming to respond to the unique history of the area and its pivotal role in transatlantic slavery. The initiative strives to reenergize the public realm as a space of education and recreation, inviting visitors to explore the many stories of the waterfront.

Save this picture! Contemplation Space . Image © Asif Khan Studio

South Dry Dock, collaboratively reimagined by Khan and Gates, includes a multi-use space dedicated to contemplation and education. The translucent structure strives to create an engaging experience and to open up the conversation about the complex history of Liverpool and its global footprint. Additionally, a pedestrian bridge will link the Royal Albert Dock with Canning Quayside, creating a better connection between the International Slavery Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Museum of Liverpool, and the wider waterfront.

To reflect the complex history of the area, a process of co-production was necessary to ensure that ideas coming directly from the community were integrated into the design. The project is founded with a contribution from the Government’s Leveling Up fund and is led by Liverpool City Council, in collaboration with Tate Liverpool.

Save this picture! Quayside Public realm. Image © Asif Khan Studio

The dry docks and quaysides have such a powerful heritage narrative, and throughout the process of co-production, we’ve ensured the feedback and ideas coming directly from our communities, are integrated into designs. There is such a long way to go in this process, but we hope that through public consultation, further feedback will help to inform the ongoing design development. - Liz Stewart, Canning Dock Lead for National Museums Liverpool

Save this picture! Pedestrian Bridge - Raised bridge position. Image © Asif Khan Studio

In 2022, Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates was selected to design the 21st Serpentine Pavilion, becoming the first non-architect to curate the annual event in Kensington Gardens. Gates’ work engages with space theory, land development, sculpture, and performance, drawing on his interest and training in urban planning and preservation. Architect Asif Khan leads a London-based architecture studio focused on material exploration and social innovation. Recent projects include the refurbishment of the famed Barbican Center in London, done in collaboration with Allies and Morrison, and the design of the Expo 2020 Dubai “Mashrabiya” Entry Portals.