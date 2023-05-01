Chipperfield, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Nieto Sobejano Amongst the 6 Shortlisted Entries for the Dallas Museum of Art

Save this picture! Dallas Museum of Art. Image Courtesy of EQRoy | Shutterstock

The Reimagining of the Dallas Museum of Art International Design Competition has revealed its shortlisted entries. Announced by the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), the six finalists selected from a total of 154 submissions worldwide are David Chipperfield Architects, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Johnston Marklee, Michael Maltzan Architecture, Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos, and Weiss/Manfredi.

The designers’ task was to redesign the museum's grounds, increase physical visibility and transparency, reveal what is happening to visitors, and make the DMA more hospitable and open to all. Additional gallery space will accommodate a collection that is expanding exponentially and hosts several masterworks which remain in storage, unseen by the public due to lack of space. The program also requires reorganizing internal space, circulation, and entrances and a comprehensive modernization framed within a thoughtful sustainability strategy.

The Museum is focused on better serving the diverse city of Dallas and being a dynamic connector where people of all cultures feel welcomed and embraced. Stronger civic connections will reaffirm the DMA as the anchor of the Dallas Arts District and connect it to surrounding neighborhoods. Overall, the DMA's project aims to improve the museum’s engagement with its communities, forge deeper civic ties, transform the visitor experience with new facilities, and expand educational and gallery space. The competition's first stage began in February 2023, with 154 team submissions worldwide. The DMA's Architect Selection Committee decided to shortlist six teams.

The chosen teams feature luminaries but also smaller, less-known but gifted studios. Each is itself a fascinating collaboration, multi-faceted with diverse aspects and skills. Notably, a significant proportion are led by women. The teams now have nine weeks to work their magic. In July we will have six possible visions of how the DMA might be transformed. We will showcase these to our communities, supporters, and the wider public, welcoming their feedback.

--Dr. Agustín Arteaga, DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director

Discover the six shortlisted architecture firms below.

David Chipperfield Architects (London, UK) with Harrison Kornberg Architects (Local Architect); James Corner Field Operations (Landscape Architect); Pentagram (Exhibition Design); Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer); Arup (Services and Lighting); and Atelier Ten (Sustainability)

Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, USA) with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc. (Landscape Architect); Arup (MEP, Sustainability and Daylighting Engineer); LERA Consulting Structural Engineers (Structural Engineer); and New Affiliates (Exhibition Design)

Save this picture! Charles Renfro, Ric Scofidio, Elizabeth Diller, and Benjamin Gilmartin. Image © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo

Johnston Marklee (Los Angeles, USA) with Christ & Gantenbein (Museum Specialists); MOS Architects (Public Realm); Sam Jacob Studio (Exhibition Design); Hargreaves Jones (Landscape Architect); Buro Happold (MEP and Sustainability Engineer); and Walter P. Moore with Martinez Moore Engineers (Structural Engineer)

Save this picture! Sharon Johnston. Image © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo

Save this picture! Mark Lee. Image © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo

Michael Maltzan Architecture (Los Angeles, USA) with Studio Zewde (Landscape Architect); Guy Nordenson and Associates (Structural Design Engineer); Buro Happold (MEP Engineer); Atelier Ten (Sustainability); and JSA/MIXdesign (Exhibition Design and Accessibility)

Save this picture! Hannah Hoyt, Michael Michael Maltzan, Tim Williams. Image © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo

Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos (Madrid, Spain) with Atelier Culbert (Exhibition Design); SWA Group (Landscape Architect); Arup (MEP, Lighting and Sustainability Engineer); Bollinger+Grohmann (Structural and Façade Engineer); and PGAL (Local Architect)

Save this picture! Fuensanta Nieto, Enrique Sobejano. Image © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo

Weiss/Manfredi (New York, USA) with Hood Design Studio (Landscape Architect); WeShouldDoItAll (Exhibition Design); David Van Der Leer Design Decisions (Cultural Strategists); Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer); Jaros, Baum & Bolles (MEP/FP Engineer); and Atelier Ten (Sustainability)