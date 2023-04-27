Copenhagen Pavilions Explore Sustainable Development Goals part of the 2023 UIA World Congress of Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of City of Copenhagen

Serving as an emblematic construction for Copenhagen’s World Capital of Architecture and UIA World Congress of Architects, the Sustainable Development Goals Pavilions in Copenhagen, Denmark, will begin appearing this spring and summer, exploring how architects can respond to the UN’s development goals. Questioning future construction, in relation to one or more of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, architects, engineers, material producers, science institutions, associations, and foundations collaborated to create each one of the different structures. The SDG Pavilions were created by numerous Danish architecture studios, including Schmidt Hammer Lassen, EFFEKT, Architects Without Borders Denmark, ReVaerk, LOKAL, Leth & Gori, Rnnow Architects, GXN, FORMA, Terroir, AART, Mangor & Nagel, NOAA Architects, Studio Coquille, Tan & Blixenkrone, ATENASTUDIO, and MAST.

The starting point for most pavilions was this year’s UIA World Congress of Architects, questioning how architects and the building industry can contribute to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development goals. All SGD Pavilions are built with an emphasis on responsible material consumption with plans for recycling, reassembly, or reuse after the exhibition to adhere to the UIA World Congress's theme, "Sustainable Futures - Leave No One Behind," and to be accessible to all visitors.

Read on to discover the different pavilions, the development goals they tackle, and a description from the architects.

We experience an enormous drive among architects and the rest of the building industry to contribute with new and more sustainable materials, construction methods, housing concepts, etc., and there is a need for us to provide space for experimentation. Together with the City of Copenhagen and CPH City & Port Development, we have therefore made an open invitation to the industry to present their visions for how we can contribute to sustainable development. And especially this year, we have a unique opportunity to show and discuss solutions for the future with professionals and other interested parties who have their eyes fixed on Denmark during the World Capital of Architecture and not least the UIA World Congress of Architects in July.



--Lars Autrup, CEO at the Danish Association of Architects.

SDG 06: Clean Water and Sanitation

Bio-Center

Architects Without Borders

Architects Without Border’s pavilion interprets one of their development projects, the “Bio-centre.” Through essential sanitary functions, a bio-center provides crucial services in a densely packed slum – while creating a social focal point.

SDG 09: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Tower of Wind

Anna Maria Indrio (Atenastudio), Henning Frederiksen, Christian Fogh, Simone Aaberg Kærn (Artist)

A monument celebrating sustainable architecture in which the public can experience a journey through the history of meteorology.

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Food Futures Imagined

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Different lenses on food systems. The pavilion uses virtual spatial design to guide the audience through an exhibition that explores the content of the publication in a gallery-like experience. Users take part of the exhibit space by using their own mobile devices through virtual reality features.

Living Places Copenhagen

EFFEKT

Living Places Copenhagen – the first seven prototypes of the concept show how we can develop sustainable buildings with a three times lower CO2 footprint and a first-class indoor climate. The concept holds the lowest CO2 emissions in Denmark, demonstrating that we do not have to wait for future technology to build more sustainably.

The Greenhouse

FORMA

A space inviting entrepreneurs, visitors, and the local community to reconnect with nature and learn the importance of nurturing ecosystems for current and future generations.

From 4 to 1 Planet

ReVærk, Tegnestuen LOKAL, Leth & Gori, Rønnow Architects, BOGL

From 4 to 1 Planet is an initiative to reduce climate impact from residential buildings to a fourth of the current level. Find three different answers to this question in the three pavilions developed by the next generations of architects.

(P)recast

GXN

Investigating the role of precast concrete in sustainable, equitable urban development. Is it possible to reuse the building components of these buildings in new construction, minimizing resource consumption?

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Plastic Pavilion – Building Sustainable Societies

TERROIR

Future building materials must be sustainable, meaning they are reusable or recyclable, preferably made from recycled content. Many synthetic materials, plastic, and other polymers have these properties while at the same time being durable, lightweight, cheap, and easy to shape.

Bricks in Common

AART, NOAA

The brick pavilion ‘Bricks in Common’ brings our attention to this double bind: brick has a potentially long lifespan and is also very energy-consuming to produce. If we want the brick to play a more significant part of sustainable development, we need further innovation, development, and more design for disassembly.

Obel Award: Unpavilion

MAST

The unPAVILION is a statement piece – that prompts curiosity, debate, and reflection on our contemporary and future uses of resources. But also a question: does Greenwashing have a future?

Reflections in Common

City Architecture, City of Copenhagen

Architecture is only given meaning once we interact with it. The concept of the Pavilion ‘Reflections in Common’ is materialized in the design, which allows people to look at themselves against the backdrop of the city.

SDG 13: Climate Action

The Raft

Studio Coquille, Tan & Blixenkrone

A sensory structure landing on one of Copenhagen Canal’s floating platforms, aiming at offering visitors a direct and playful sensorial experience with the water.

