MVRDV Reveals Design for the Extensive Renovation Project of the Koblenz Theater in Germany

MVRDV has revealed its design for the extensive renovation project of the Theater Koblenz, in Germany. The project includes an interior redesign and a significant backstage element makeover. The proposal, which operates within the confines of the existing structure, balances the many requirements of the brief: history preservation is taken into account alongside essential technical improvements and roof rehabilitation. Additionally, the operations building's façade on Clemensstraße will be renovated to give this backstage entrance a contemporary, expressive appearance that emphasizes its inclusion in the theater complex, clearly separating it from the building's original guest entrance. The repair preserved a significant portion of the structure for future use and used biodegradable materials as much as feasible to reduce carbon emissions.

Initially constructed in 1787 and rebuilt in the 1980s, the theater has a regal, classical façade that faces Deinhardplatz in Koblenz. The complex was repeatedly expanded over the years, and as a result, many of the theater's functional spaces—offices, dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms, workshops, and lounges—are now housed in a variety of outbuildings connected to the old theatre. Clemensstraße is where a large portion of these operational spaces are situated. The theater was not visible from the outside as a significant contemporary cultural institution, and the building did not offer the workers of the theater suitable working conditions.

The design of MVRDV responds to this circumstance by implementing the most substantial improvements in the areas that demand them. The front-of-the-house design blends the modernization of the technical apparatus with the repair of the ancient architecture in accordance with preservation regulations. To emphasize the building's role as a theater component and make the pride and passion of those who work for the theater evident to those outside, the Clemensstrae building will undergo a comprehensive interior renovation as well as a complete exterior renovation.

The building's old façade is rebuilt with recycled aluminum panels as a nod to the materials used backstage in a theatre. Additionally, large windows are opened on the bottom floor to let onlookers see within. Each varied pattern or orientation of the panels' folds represents a particular portion of the building's program, and the range of aluminum profiles reflects the many roles of each area. To better indicate the building's purpose, monumental, brightly lighted inscriptions are also put on the façade in addition to colored blinds.

The plan also replaces every roof on the theatre with recyclable materials to reduce the project's carbon emissions. The design team incorporated photovoltaic panels throughout the complex as a sustainable measure, which was problematic given the building's heritage classification. These solar panels were added after careful consideration so that they cannot be seen from the street, protecting the building's historical aspect.

In the past, going to the theatre was largely about grandeur, about the excitement of visiting these big, fancy buildings, In this experience, the dichotomy of the ‘front of house’ and ‘back of house’ helped to obscure another ingredient of the experience: the people who made the productions. Koblenz was a perfect example of this, where visitors enjoyed the neoclassical façade while the production crew were forced to go to extreme lengths just to get some fresh air. With our renovation, we elevate this aspect of the theatre so the staff can be proud: here we are, and we hope you enjoy our work.

--Jacob van Rijs, founding partner of MVRDV

MVRDV has recently designed many urban projects for cultural centers. The architecture studio just revealed the master plan for the Noviotech Campus expansion in The Netherlands. In January, MVRDV unveiled the winning design for a new central library in Wuhan, China. Poised to become one of the largest libraries in China, the project offers study environments and reading and studio spaces. Finally, MVRDV studio won the competition to design the master plan for a Taiwanese town’s water network.