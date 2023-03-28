Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Not all projects seek a constant connection with the outside, at least not in their front façade. Despite not being a usual appearance, there are several reasons for creating an opaque façade: privacy, security, reduced energy consumption, and protection against inclement weather. More common in government, cultural or religious buildings, this solution is also found in some residential cases.

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 2 of 22Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 3 of 22Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 4 of 22Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 5 of 22Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - More Images+ 17

If one wishes to have privacy from the eyes of the street, building an opaque facade can often hide an interior oasis that maintains a constant connection with the outside, providing natural lighting and ventilation to the interior. In addition, this element can help reduce a building's energy consumption by working with thermal inertia. After all, in hot weather, opaque walls block the heat from the sun and contribute to a cooler interior, reducing the need for air conditioning. In cold weather, they help retain the building's heat, reducing the need for heating systems. Among other benefits, such as reducing external noise and protection against more adverse weather conditions, such as strong winds and storms, closing the facade can provide a very efficient solution in some cases. Below, we present seven Brazilian residences that have opted for it.

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 6 of 22
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

"The glazed sides and frames are protected from excessive sunlight by a large wall slightly suspended from the floor, supported by the same pillars on one side of the main beams. It has the function of blocking the direct afternoon sun at its hottest time, although the free space between it and the frames where an open garden is located, allows the entry of indirect natural light. In addition, the frame and eaves setbacks protect the rest of the space from direct sunlight. "

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 8 of 22
Plan - Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 7 of 22
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

Casa Altos de Trancoso / Gema Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 3 of 22
Casa Altos de Trancoso / Gema Arquitetura. Image: © Antonio Soto

"A central axis in the walkway directs the user and ties together the volumes that make up the residence, creating a well-marked trajectory throughout the entire terrain. The service block participates in the front closure of the lot, with an earthy-colored volume that receives pedestrians on one side and hides cars on the other. The walkway breaks through the generous social block and heads towards the bedroom block, opening up to the large central garden that culminates at the end of the lot towards the preserved native forest."

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Casa Altos de Trancoso / Gema Arquitetura
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 19 of 22
Casa Altos de Trancoso / Gema Arquitetura. Image: © Antonio Soto

Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 5 of 22
Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image: © Edgard Cesar

"The main façade, with no openings, keeps the eyes away and guarantees complete privacy inside the house. In turn, it opens completely onto the garden, another great passion of the professional."

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 21 of 22
Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image: © Edgard Cesar
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 22 of 22
Casa da Ponte / Leo Romano. Image: © Edgard Cesar

Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 9 of 22
Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

"A large rammed earth wall made with sand and soil from the local area surrounds the house and is also part of its structure. This ancient technique creates a unique identity, as there is nothing else like it in the world, both in terms of aesthetics - the colors and spacing of the layers - as well as in size."

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 11 of 22
Diagram- Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 10 of 22
Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Residência R2 / F:Poles Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 2 of 22
Residência R2 / F:Poles Arquitetura. Image: © Guilherme Lopes

"With the volumetrics solved, the choice of materiality for this large volume (a monolith and the sensation of a single block) came from the desire for the entire block to be made of concrete. In the end, at the client's option, the house was built in masonry and covered with ribbed concrete panels."

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 12 of 22
Residência R2 / F:Poles Arquitetura. Image: © Guilherme Lopes
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 13 of 22
Plan - Residência R2 / F:Poles Arquitetura

Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 4 of 22
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

"The roof of the Naves House is formed by a sequence of parallel beams and exposed concrete slabs. The misalignments between these elements create crevices that allow direct and indirect natural light to enter", ensuring comfort for residents with an opaque front façade.

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 15 of 22
Plan - Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 14 of 22
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 16 of 22
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura. Foto: © Israel Gollino

"The house's U-shaped layout allows for well-defined sectoring on a single floor, making the leisure and living spaces the focal point of the house's dynamics", with the base of the U forming the opaque façade that provides privacy for the entire built space.

Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 18 of 22
Plan - NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura
Brazilian Houses: 7 Projects With Opaque Facades - Image 17 of 22
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura. Foto: © Israel Gollino

