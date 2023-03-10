NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Uberlândia, Brazil Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 6297 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Israel Gollino

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Bomtempo , Casa Decor , Louis Kazan , Marmomax Uberlândia , Móveis Brasil Central , Tec Line , iluminar , Ícaro Design Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Alexandre Aguirre

Project Team : Alexandre Aguirre, Mateus Finotti, Michell Damascena

Decoration : Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Bruno Soler

Landscaping : Alexandre Lico

City : Uberlândia

Country : Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the city of Uberlândia-MG, the NZ house was designed for a family that enjoys receiving friends and family. To that end, the house's U-shaped layout allows for well-defined sectoring on a single floor, making the leisure and living spaces the focal point of the house's dynamics.

Aside from the main living room, the clients requested that a wine cellar be built in the basement, complete with a living space to receive their guests. On the terrace, there is also a deck where users can enjoy the city view.

The central garden, where the pool is inserted in a manner similar to natural pools, from the choice of shape to the materials used, translates the integration with nature. Another significant point was the use of large glass planes in the social sector, which improved integration with the pool area, and central and side gardens.

Natural materials, brick, and landscaping complement the use of metal corten, making the project more comfortable and creating pleasant spaces.