World
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenNZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop, BeamNZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardNZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairNZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Uberlândia, Brazil
  • Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6297 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Israel Gollino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Indusparquet, Bomtempo, Casa Decor, Louis Kazan, Marmomax Uberlândia, Móveis Brasil Central, Tec Line, iluminar, Ícaro Design
  • Lead Architect : Alexandre Aguirre
  • Project Team : Alexandre Aguirre, Mateus Finotti, Michell Damascena
  • Decoration : Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Bruno Soler
  • Landscaping : Alexandre Lico
  • City : Uberlândia
  • Country : Brazil
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the city of Uberlândia-MG, the NZ house was designed for a family that enjoys receiving friends and family. To that end, the house's U-shaped layout allows for well-defined sectoring on a single floor, making the leisure and living spaces the focal point of the house's dynamics.

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Israel Gollino
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Image 32 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Israel Gollino
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Israel Gollino

Aside from the main living room, the clients requested that a wine cellar be built in the basement, complete with a living space to receive their guests. On the terrace, there is also a deck where users can enjoy the city view.

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Israel Gollino

The central garden, where the pool is inserted in a manner similar to natural pools, from the choice of shape to the materials used, translates the integration with nature. Another significant point was the use of large glass planes in the social sector, which improved integration with the pool area, and central and side gardens.

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Israel Gollino
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Image 31 of 34
Sections
NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Israel Gollino

Natural materials, brick, and landscaping complement the use of metal corten, making the project more comfortable and creating pleasant spaces.

NZ House / Aguirre Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Israel Gollino

