Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeNaves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyNaves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, GardenNaves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeNaves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Haruo Mikami
  • Lead Architects : Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Project Coordination : Giovanni Cristofaro, Victor Machado
  • Team : Ewerton Alves
  • Construction : Tecna Construtora
  • Drawings : Pedro Coelho
  • City : Brasília
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The roof of the Naves House is formed by a sequence of parallel beams and exposed concrete slabs. The misalignments between these elements create crevices that allow direct and indirect natural light to enter. 

Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami

The porch, garage and living room can be transformed into a single space by opening large glass panels. 

Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 28 of 30
Plan
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Haruo Mikami

The exposed brick masonry receives a layer of white paint that will slowly fade under the action of the weather, marking the passage of time.

Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 29 of 30
Sections
Save this picture!
Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BLOCO Arquitetos
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa Naves / BLOCO Arquitetos] 31 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994343/naves-house-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags