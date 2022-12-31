Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

-
Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
- Area : 500 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Haruo Mikami
-
Lead Architects : Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
- Project Coordination : Giovanni Cristofaro, Victor Machado
- Team : Ewerton Alves
- Construction : Tecna Construtora
- Drawings : Pedro Coelho
- City : Brasília
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The roof of the Naves House is formed by a sequence of parallel beams and exposed concrete slabs. The misalignments between these elements create crevices that allow direct and indirect natural light to enter.
The porch, garage and living room can be transformed into a single space by opening large glass panels.
The exposed brick masonry receives a layer of white paint that will slowly fade under the action of the weather, marking the passage of time.