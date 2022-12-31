Naves House / BLOCO Arquitetos

+ 25

Houses • Brasília, Brazil Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Haruo Mikami

Lead Architects : Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

Project Coordination : Giovanni Cristofaro, Victor Machado

Team : Ewerton Alves

Construction : Tecna Construtora

Drawings : Pedro Coelho

City : Brasília

Country : Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The roof of the Naves House is formed by a sequence of parallel beams and exposed concrete slabs. The misalignments between these elements create crevices that allow direct and indirect natural light to enter.

The porch, garage and living room can be transformed into a single space by opening large glass panels.

The exposed brick masonry receives a layer of white paint that will slowly fade under the action of the weather, marking the passage of time.