World
  5. Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeGaleria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsGaleria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyGaleria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsGaleria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Lead Architects : Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco
  • Coordination : Victor Machado, Giovanni Cristofaro
  • Construction : NGB Engenharia
  • City : Brasilia
  • Country : Brazil
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Five large inverted beams structure the 12-meter-wide span of the roof of the central area of the house – the gallery – where most of the family’s collection of paintings is located. It is a meeting space that integrates several functions: living, dining, kitchen, balcony and garage.

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Layout
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Joana França
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Joana França
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 28 of 30
Section - B
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Bedroom
© Joana França

The glazed sides and frames are protected from excessive sunlight by a large wall slightly suspended from the floor, supported by the same pillars on one side of the main beams. It has the function of blocking the direct afternoon sun at its hottest time, although the free space between it and the frames where an open garden is located, allows the entry of indirect natural light. In addition, the frame and eaves setbacks protect the rest of the space from direct sunlight. 

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Joana França
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The plan is organized in two main blocks interspersed by two uncovered linear gardens. The first one, closer to the street, is located between the sun protection wall and the frames of the central living area. The second garden divides the social area and the pavilion from the rooms of the house.

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Project gallery

