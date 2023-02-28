Climate Ceilings: Combining Thermal, Acoustic and Visual Comfort

Save this picture! HeartFelt® Linear. Image Courtesy of Hunter Douglas & Inteco

Every day, architects and designers tackle an ambitious task: crafting spaces that not only captivate the eye but that also nurture the health and well-being of those who inhabit them. A key part of this mission involves implementing design strategies that foster a pleasant indoor climate, as temperature, humidity and air quality all have a significant impact on users’ mood, productivity and overall health. Humans simply operate better if they are comfortable and content in their home or working environment. Although air-conditioning, ventilation and heating systems have conventionally served as popular solutions to regulate indoor climate, they often carry with them undesirable consequences –the presence of dust and bacteria, the need for regular maintenance and a cluttered, unappealing look. There is, however, an alternative solution.

Climate ceilings are a unique and innovative approach to indoor climate control. Unlike traditional HVAC solutions, these regulate temperature by providing both the necessary cooling during the summer months and the desired heating in winter. They can distribute warm or cool air evenly across an entire room, promoting a uniform indoor climate. In addition, thanks to their sound-absorbing capacities, climate ceilings are ideal for high acoustic comfort, which is also crucial when looking to enhance well-being. And by minimizing the need for bulky ducts, grilles and other unsightly mechanical components, they result in more usable space and a sleek aesthetic that blends seamlessly into any interior design.

Defining interior comfort with a single architectural element

Climate ceilings can be a unique, innovative design feature that deliver visual, acoustical and thermal comfort in just one system. A room’s interior comfort is covered with a single architectural element, avoiding cluttering the space with multiple devices. Recognizing their creative and functional possibilities, Hunter Douglas has developed, in collaboration with Inteco, a series of climate ceiling systems that aim to merge design and creativity with high performance.

The PareauLux climate ceiling consists of elements of finely meshed expanded metal on which copper pipe grinders are soldered. Depending on whether there is a need for cooling or heating in the room, the system supplies cold or hot water. The heat exchange takes place on the basis of a combination of radiation and convention, offering a more enjoyable and less intrusive alternative to all-air or convective systems like fan convectors or split units, where energy transfer takes place exclusively by means of air. In this case, the air supply is determined by the need for fresh air and not by the required cooling capacity, meaning that the air circulation is lower than with convective systems and the risk of draughts is minimal. The temperature can be set per room or control area.

Besides its ability to create a comfortable indoor temperature, the PareauLux system is durable, practically maintenance-free, has low operating costs and ensures acoustic comfort. It is also compatible with sustainable generation systems (such as heat pumps and other sources) and has a positive influence on the efficiency of heat and cold generation systems in general. Regarding aesthetics, the technology is non-visible, can integrate built-in components such as lighting and air vents, and can be adapted to the modulation of a building, either blending into a particular style or making a bold statement. This design freedom is enhanced by extensive material possibilities: felt, wood, aluminum, steel or a combination of materials. We explore some of these below, presenting the different types of PareauLux climate ceilings –each with its own unique feel and look.

Modular felted panels: optimal cooling and warm design

PareauLux-HeartFelt® is a modular, linear, felted panel made of non-woven thermoformed Polyester fibers, with open joints between the panels. The modular system allows designers to experiment with panel size, joint width, mounting height and color. With five shades of grey and five earth tones to choose from, it is a warm design that can suit a variety of interior styles. Absorption values (αw) range between 0.45 (module 100) and 0.70 (module 50), with the possibility of adding a mineral wool blanket –sealed in Polyethylene foil– above the climate elements to achieve additional sound absorption (approximately 0.95).

Roll-formed aluminum: practical and highly customizable

For those seeking a practical and highly customizable climate ceiling, PareauLux-30BD may be a fitting choice. Made of durable roll-formed aluminum and finished with a coating for a longer lifespan, this panel system is modular, linear and versatile, with multiple design options. It is available in a range of colors and combinations, including metal finishes and woodprints, and offers visual effects such as radial patterns or curved surfaces. At the same time, the ceiling slats can be perforated with round holes of 1.5 mm (optionally 1 mm or 2 mm) and are provided with a sound-absorbing membrane to improve a room’s acoustic comfort. Acoustical values tend to vary between 0.45 and 0.55.

MDF engineered solid wood: comfort with a natural look

PareauLux-solid wood grid is an ideal solution for a natural look. The core of the slats consists of MDF engineered solid wood (ESW) with a decorative top layer of veneer, melamine decor or a RAL color on the three visible sides. The slats are factory-assembled into a grill system, which meets fire safety standards and is fully recyclable after its end of life, as well as ensuring acoustic comfort. From light to dark, there are a variety of shades to choose from. And due to the form stability of the ESW, there is freedom in regard to width and thickness. Overall, the climate ceiling provides flexibility, comfort and a nature-inspired warmth.

