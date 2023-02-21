You Have to Be There: 4 Retail Spaces That Buy Into Experience

Save this picture! The Polette store’s 88 light-up piano key shelves and mirrors bring buyers together, while an upside-down grand piano ceiling light continues the musical theme. Image © polette photography team

When lockdowns first hit and retailers were forced to shut up shop, many took to the digital high street instead, with those investing hardest and quickest in their online personas invariably winning the battle for our bookmarks. As the world opened again, some kept both their physical and digital presence in a hybrid model, while others chose to remove themselves from bricks and mortar altogether.

As we become more accustomed to using both models together, it’s clear that physical retail spaces can offer sensorial experiences that the digital simply can not – yet. These four projects buck the online retail trend and encourage consumers – and therefore other retailers, too – to move back into the physical, by turning the act of shopping into an exciting, invigorating, or relaxing luxury pastime, rather than a chore.

Save this picture! Revitalising Plaza del Carme involved consulting on retail redesigns. Image © José Hevia

Noticing the decline of consumer footfall in the city, the local municipal management of Olot in Northern Spain knew it needed to update its offer. ‘Changes in the consumption model have caused the centers of many cities to head into a sharp commercial decline,’ explains unparelld’arquitectes. If we build it, they thought, however, people will come.

Focusing on improving and updating the experiential nature of the square, the project used clean design elements like new street lighting, awnings, and deciduous trees, and invited sculptures from the local Art School to take residence in empty shop windows. But how could the developers be certain shoppers would return? Simple. They asked them. ‘During the nine months that work lasted, the Carme Office was set up in the square,’ say unparelld’arquitectes, ‘this was the meeting point between neighbors, shopkeepers, and technicians.’

Save this picture! Revitalising Plaza del Carme involved filling empty windows with local art. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Mon Parnasse florists takes buyers through a maze of floral walls and blue skies, but the open-air store is, in fact, inside. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Now here’s a category of retailers that should have a natural advantage over online sellers. Only by seeing and, more importantly, smelling the various arrangements at a brick-and-mortar florist, can customers appreciate the impact they will have. Even this, however, is not the product’s natural habitat.

The Mon Parnasse florist recreates the sensorial adventure of an open-air flower market while feeling like a stroll through a Parisian garden, with avenues covered in natural colors and scents. Sky-painted hung fabric walls and a vinyl ceiling are lit by custom-made phenolic compact shelves, bars, and pot holders in the front, generating ‘a feeling of ambient light as if it were outside,’ explains architects Canobardin.

Mirror-clad interior elements such as structural pillars and a rear wall, meanwhile, reflect the nature in both the display and the surfaces behind, and further camouflage the location. All that’s missing is the boating lake.

Save this picture! Mon Parnasse florists takes buyers through a maze of floral walls and blue skies, but the open-air store is, in fact, inside. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Inspired by the enforced restriction on social interactions and the resulting tensions amongst communities, zU-studio founder and architect Javier Zubiria transformed the sustainable eyewear brand Polette’s Antwerp store into a playful interactive experience. ‘I imagined this place as a temple, a moment in time where not only are you here to shop but also to share an instant,’ he explains.

Product shelves on each side of the store represent the 88 keys of a standard full-size piano keyboard, with the black keys holding glasses and the white keys used as full-length mirrors. Much like the iconic scene in the movie, Big, where Tom Hanks dances across a touch-sensitive piano mat, the large-scale instrument is actually playable, but this version requires shoppers to work together to bang out a tune, with lights signaling when to press the keys. Avoiding a cacophonic shopping soundtrack.

Save this picture! The Polette store’s 88 light-up piano key shelves and mirrors bring buyers together, while an upside-down grand piano ceiling light continues the musical theme. Image © polette photography team

Save this picture! With a palette of soft, neutral colours and natural materials, K Pharmacy feels more like a private wellness spa, than a medical practitioner. Image © Egemen Karakaya

Filled with medications and designed for diagnosis and treatment as well as retail, the sanitized interior of a pharmacy – both its surfaces and design – can feel more like a hospital than a store. For many people, however, hospitals are hugely traumatic environments, not instilling feelings of calm serenity in patients with delicate dispositions, but one of sterilized sickness and death.

The K Pharmacy in Bursa, Turkey, instead prescribes more sedated, organic hues of natural wood and light green surfaces for ‘a feeling beyond the hygienic whiteness of medical spaces,’ describes the project architects Wand Works Architecture. The result is a more welcoming, comfortable, spa-like environment where ‘some herbal tea and ginger-lemon honey is freshly made for you, not like you are in an anonymous futuristic lab environment of white lights, shiny surfaces, and sharp angles.’