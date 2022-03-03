We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pharmacy
  4. Turkey
  5. K Pharmacy / Wand Works Architecture

K Pharmacy / Wand Works Architecture

Save this project
K Pharmacy / Wand Works Architecture

© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya© Egemen Karakaya+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pharmacy
Bursa, Turkey
  • Architects : Wand Works Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Egemen Karakaya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ikea, VitrA
  • Architectural Design : Ayse Aybuke Samast, Damla Pınar Çelik
  • City : Bursa
  • Country : Turkey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. A feeling beyond the hygienic whiteness of medical spaces was targeted in the design of the K Pharmacy. The design process is built upon a concept of wellness. Design guided by the motivation of being well, feeling well, and investing in your own wellness is composed of cozy, soft, and natural forms and materials. The holistic approach to health, including physical, psychological, and sociological health, becomes widespread in public during pandemics. Total space of 85 m2 is divided into two parts display space (65 m2) and service spaces (20 m2).

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Display space consists of a medical drug selling area and non-drug pharmaceuticals display area while service spaces are laboratory, break lounge, kitchen, toilet, and storage. The medical drug selling area is separated from the rest of the pharmacy by the working counters used as a physical obstacle but that still provide visual contact. Counters are designed with a 1:2 ratio, emphasizing the axis of passage to the service spaces which are placed at the back of the pharmacy. They also help divide the workspace of the pharmacist and her employees.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The display area is designed to be spacious to let the customers comfortably examine products and encounter locals socializing while waiting. To serve this purpose a central module which is consisted of low-height display surfaces and seating units is placed at the very heart of the space. Volume within the module is utilized as storage space. Strips created through the usage of niches and alternating colors provide categorization of the products as well as develop the aesthetics.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

With the inspiration gained from the client, the Pharmacist, a space that makes someone feel welcomed and warm as in some herbal tea and ginger-lemon honey is freshly made for you not like you are in an anonymous futuristic lab environment of white lights, shiny surfaces, sharp angles. Design goals are reached through nature-attributing colors, textures, and forms. Through a balanced combination of pastel green used next to white, textured surfaces neighboring smooth ones, shiny elements as metal and glass over dominant opaque wood and gypsum surfaces desired concept is reached.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bursa, Bursa Province, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wand Works Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailPharmacyTurkey
Cite: "K Pharmacy / Wand Works Architecture" 03 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977683/k-pharmacy-wand-works-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream