World
  What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico

Save
  Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

Since the earliest civilizations, nature has been a mainstay in serving as a natural habitat for humankind, providing shelter, food, and medicine. In modern times, industrial and technological revolutions took over the landscape, restructuring the way humans interact with nature. However, today, due to the events we have experienced as a society, it is necessary to focus on creating cities and spaces that integrate nature into our daily lives.

One of the trends that is gaining more and more strength in the world of architecture and interior design is "biophilic design", the term 'biophilia' translates as 'the love of living things' in ancient Greek (philia = love of / inclination to). Biophilia was first used by psychologist Erich Fromm in 1964, only to be popularized in the 1980s by biologist Edward O. Wilson, upon detecting how urbanization was beginning to promote a strong disconnection with nature.

The aim of this principle is to connect humans with nature to improve well-being. This has been achieved by integrating nature into spaces. In Mexico, it is very common to integrate patios inside houses or apartments as it is a way to bring the sun and rain inside the house, to open the chance to other trajectories and coexistence that do not happen entirely in the interior spaces. However, when it comes to collective housing such as lofts or apartments, other elements such as balconies and terraces that can serve to incorporate the natural world are integrated. That is why, this time we present a selection of apartments that seek to connect with these principles to offer a higher quality of life to its users, some of them focus on the interior of the same and others seek to integrate terraces and other elements to the common places of the set. Read on for the complete list.

Chiapas 168 Building / Vertebral

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 22 of 22
Edificio chiapas 168 / Vertebral. Image

Roma Terrace / Marc Pascal ODA

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 15 of 22
Terraza Roma / Marc Pascal ODA. Image

DGB Apartments / Estudio MMX

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 6 of 22
Departamentos DGB / Estudio MMX. Image

Cova07 Building / DFArquitectos

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 2 of 22
Edificio Cova07 / DFArquitectos. Image

AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 13 of 22
Edificio AS / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image

Artia Departments / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 12 of 22
Departamentos Artia / AS Arquitectura + CO-LAB Design Office. Image

Alcázar of Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 10 of 22
Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image

LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 4 of 22
LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso. Image

PRV 843 Building / JL arquitectos

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 3 of 22
Edificio PRV 843 / JL arquitectos. Image

Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 9 of 22
Edificio departamentos Capulin 59 / ArquiPartners. Image

IT Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 8 of 22
Edificio IT / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 7 of 22
Departamentos DPS / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano. Image

Kiki Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 21 of 22
Vivienda colectiva Kikí Tulum / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image

Tribu Apartments / Arista Cero

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 20 of 22
Conjunto Habitacional Mi Querido Tulum / reyes rios + larraín + Gabriel Konzevik. Image

Loft on 72nd Street / Nauzet Rodríguez

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 18 of 22
Loft en calle 72 / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image

Argáez Building / Taller de Arquitectura X - Alberto Kalach

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 5 of 22
Edificio Argáez / Taller de Arquitectura X - Alberto Kalach. Image

Zacatecas Building / Taller ADG

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 17 of 22
Edificio Zacatecas 3 / Taller ADG. Image

Apartment Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 16 of 22
Departamento Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura. Image

Edificio Punta Majahua / Zozaya Arquitectos

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 14 of 22
Edificio Punta Majahua / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image

Tribu Apartments / Arista Cero

What Is Biophilic Design? Examples of Apartments Integrating These Principles in Mexico - Image 19 of 22
Departamentos Tribu / Arista Cero. Image

