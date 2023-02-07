What Construction Material Will Disappear in the Future?

Dozens of countries around the world have already banned the use of asbestos in the civil construction sector. Cheap to extract and abundant in nature, it is a natural fiber used to manufacture water tanks, insulation, partitions, tiles and decorative elements. Its properties include great flexibility and high chemical, thermal and electrical resistance, making it a seemingly ideal material. However, there is scientific evidence that links exposure to asbestos to several types of cancer, as well as to asbestosis - when the fibers of the mineral lodge in the pulmonary alveoli, compromising the respiratory capacity. The asbestos case shows how certain construction materials can –suddenly or not– become a distant memory because of their negative impacts. In addition to the effects on health, the use of materials with high energy consumption or made of rare raw materials is currently under pressure, as experts call to reduce their use or to make their manufacturing methods "greener". The penalty? Disappearing in the near future, becoming yet another in the list of banned building materials. In this article, we delve into some of these materials and what their risks are.

Due to Health risks

Besides the previously mentioned and infamous asbestos, there are some other materials that can cause poisoning and diseases, and for which some countries have already created stricter legislation regarding their use. They include, among others:

Lead-based paint: In the form of pigments, lead is an element added to paint to speed up its drying, increase its durability and resistance to moisture and corrosion. Although permitted in certain countries, it can cause severe damage to the nervous system and kidneys, as well as developmental delays in children.

Formaldehyde: A colorless gas with a strong, characteristic odor and highly flammable, it is present in resins in MDF and particle board, as well as in many other industries. Formaldehyde can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, nose and throat, and high levels of exposure can cause some types of cancer.

Traditional insulating materials: Fiberglass and mineral wool, for example, can pose some health risks, such as irritation to the skin and respiratory system, and even indoor air pollution by formaldehyde and phenol. In addition, there are studies linking the inhalation of fiberglass to an increased risk of lung cancer.

Due to Environmental Risks

Chemical-based adhesives and sealants: In addition to negative impacts on indoor air quality and human health, chemical-based adhesives and sealants can also have significant environmental impacts, such as the release of air pollutants and even water pollution during their production process. Because they are generally petroleum-based, this can also contribute to natural resource depletion and environmental degradation.

Asphalt shingles: Also petroleum-based –a non-renewable resource– asphalt shingles are widely used in certain regions for their low cost and adequate performance. However, they carry several negative environmental impacts, such as those already mentioned above, in addition to the formation of urban islands due to the high absorption of solar energy.

Non-recyclable metals: Steel production is energy intensive, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. While steel is now widely recycled, there are some metals that can be difficult to recycle, such as steel containing high levels of alloying elements like chromium, nickel, and molybdenum. In addition, when contaminated with other materials such as adhesives, paints, or coatings of other materials, this can make the process more difficult, and even unfeasible at times. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the classification and correct destination of the steel to be recycled, as well as to avoid the use of elements that can make the process more difficult and costly.

Save this picture! No-Fines Concrete with Steel Slag Samples by L.Korat et al. (2015). Image via ResearchGate. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

Even though the construction industry has a very high impact on the environment and even on people's health, architects play a crucial role in seeking to specify more environmentally responsible and safer materials for their occupants, shaping the built environment to become an agent of positive change. In addition, designers can advocate for more sustainable methods and materials, educating society at large about their dangers and the benefits of natural or low-impact materials to the environment and on our health; and change begins with information.