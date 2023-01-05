Colors That Bring Structure Into Focus

Submit a Project Advertise
World
Besides changing our perception of interior spaces, colors are an excellent device for architects. With them, it is possible to highlight some elements or areas, create rhythm in the environment and give possible hints on how the eye can travel through it. One of the alternatives to achieve these goals is to paint the structures, which can bring a solid identity to the project since its components stand out and make the spatial notion even more playful.

Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image: © French + Tye
Apartamento PSDL19 / EstudioReciente. Image: © Germán Saíz

Painting the structure is nothing new. Classics by Lina Bo Bardi are some of the examples that highlight their structural components - pillars, beams, trusses - as part of the architectural design

Brick Vault House / Space Popular. Image: © Mariela Apollonio
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image: © Julia Novoa
Atelier Campos Costa Arquitetos / Campos Costa Arquitetos. Image: © Tiago Casanova

Looking for contemporary examples that demonstrate different ways of coloring the building based on the structural system, we have selected projects that adopt the colors in the structure in order to generate the necessary contrast to make the environment more playful or highlight certain parts of its composition.

Shila House / Unbound Architecture. Image: © Out of Focus
Patio House Ca n’Uli / Vicenç Mulet. Image: © José Hevia
House n.03 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

The colors of painted structures are enhanced when they are placed next to constructive and natural materials, such as timber, stone, concrete, or straw. They become protagonists of the project, expanding the perception of the space.

Casa Vila Madalena / Mandril Arquitetura. Image: © Mariana Orsi
Blue House / Bruno Levy. Image: © Manuel Sá

In some cases, the stairs, handrails and frames also follow the same color chosen for the structural components. Painting them creates dynamics and a hierarchy in the space. As a result, the eye travels along the rhythm determined by the structure and the possible movements in the area and its connections to the outside.

Apartamento São Miguel / Membrana Arquitetura. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Itatiba House / 24 7 Arquitetura. Image: © Adriano Pacelli
Cadarso House / Guillermo Álvarez + fama(sss) + Ana Petra Moriyón. Image: © Amores Pictures

